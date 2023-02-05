2023 Grammy Awards: The Full List of Winners and Nominees (Updated Live)

The 2023 Grammy Awards have arrived!
Beyoncé’s nine solo nominations this year add to her grand total of 88 nominations, which ties her with the most Grammy-nominated artist, her husband, Jay-Z, who earned five this year. During the Grammys Premiere ceremony, the “Renaissance” singer won two awards for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for her lead single, “Break My Soul,” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic on the Sofa.” Sadly for the fans, she was not there to accept any of her awards. Kendrick Lamar follows right behind her with eight Grammy nominations of his own followed by singer Mary J. Blige, and rapper Future with six.
Also ahead of the awards show, Future won Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Wait for You” featuring Drake and R&B sensation Tems. Viola Davis reached EGOT status after earning her first Grammy for her audiobook performance of her memoir “Finding Me.” The actress has an Emmy, an Oscar, and two Tony Awards. In addition, Questlove curated a special tribute for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop performance featuring LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Ice-T, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and many more.
This year’s nominees also feature newcomers like Tobe Nwigwe, Glorilla, Hit Kidd, and Steve Lacy. Florida’s DJ Khaled could take home his second Grammy after landing five nominations for his “God Did” album. Khaled specifically earned three for the lead single of the same title which featured Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and a rising vocalist named Fridayy.
The Weeknd and supergroup Silk Sonic were among the notable absentees from this year’s list after asking to have their music removed from consideration last year.
Other performers of the evening included Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Smokey Robinson, Lizzo, and Steve Lacy, and an honorary tribute segment for late artists such as Migos rapper Takeoff, done by Quavo. The event is being broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, and will be available for live streaming on Paramount+,” with narrations from MC Lyte.
Who will be tonight’s biggest winners at the 2023 Grammy Awards?
Record of the Year
- “Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA
- “Easy on Me” — Adele
- “Break My Soul” — Beyoncé
- “Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige
- “You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
- “Woman” — Doja Cat
- “Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
- “The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
- “About Damn Time” — Lizzo
- “As It Was” — Harry Styles
Album of the Year
- Voyage — ABBA
- 30 — Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
- RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
- Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
- Special — Lizzo
- Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Song of the Year
- “abcdefu” — GAYLE
- “About Damn Time” — Lizzo
- “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” — Taylor Swift
- “As It Was” — Harry Styles
- “Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
- “Break My Soul” — Beyoncé
- “Easy on Me” — Adele
- “God Did” — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
- “Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Muni Long
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Best Music Video
- Easy on Me — Adele
- Yet To Come — BTS
- Woman — Doja Cat
- The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
- As It Was — Harry Styles
- All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
- “Easy on Me” — Adele
- “Moscow Mule” — Bad Bunny
- “Woman” — Doja Cat
- “Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
- “About Damn Time” — Lizzo
- “As It Was” — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA
- “Bam Bam” — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
- “My Universe” — Coldplay & BTS
- “I Like You (A Happier Song)” — Post Malone & Doja Cat
- “Unholy” — Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Higher — Michael Bublé
- When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson
- I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
- Evergreen — Pentatonix
- Thank You — Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Voyage — ABBA
- 30 — Adele
- Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
- Special — Lizzo
- Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- “Break My Soul” — Beyoncé
- “Rosewood” — Bonobo
- “Don’t Forget My Love” — Diplo & Miguel
- “I’m Good (Blue)” — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
- “Intimidated” — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.
- “On My Knees” — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Renaissance — Beyoncé
- Fragments — Bonobo
- Diplo — Diplo
- The Last Goodbye — Odesza
- Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Rap Performance
- “God Did” — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Vegas” — Doja Cat
- “Pushin P” — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
- “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & Glorilla
- “The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- “Beautiful” — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA
- “Wait For U” — Future feat. Drake & Tems
- “First Class” — Jack Harlow
- “Die Hard” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
- “Big Energy (Live)” — Latto
Best Rap Song
- “Churchill Downs” — Jack Harlow feat. Drake
- “The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
- “Wait For U” — Future feat. Drake & Tems
- “God Did” — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Pushin P” — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug
Best Rap Album
- God Did — DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You — Future
- Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
- It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen
- Nina Charles
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- The-Dream
- Laura Veltz
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Elvis
- Encanto
- Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)
- Top Gun: Maverick
- West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
- The Batman — Michael Giacchino
- Encanto — Germaine Franco
- No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer
- The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood
- Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- “Be Alive (From King Richard)” — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixon
- “Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)” — Taylor Swift
- “Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)” — Lady Gaga & Bloodpop
- “Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)” — Jessy Wilson, Angélique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito
- “Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)” — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Comedy Album
- The Closer — Dave Chappelle
- Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan
- A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow
- Sorry — Louis CK
- We All Scream — Patton Oswalt
Best R&B Performance
- “Virgo’s Groove” — Beyoncé
- “Over” — Lucky Daye
- “Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan
- “Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
- “Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- “Do 4 Love” — Snoh Aalegra
- “Plastic Off the Sofa” — Beyoncé
- “Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige
- “Keeps On Fallin'” — Babyface feat. Ella Mai
- “‘Round Midnight” — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
- “Cuff It” — Beyoncé
- “Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige
- “Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long
- “Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan
- “Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Operation Funk — Cory Henry
- Drones — Terrace Martin
- Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas
- Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy
- Starfruit — Moonchild
Best R&B Album
- Watch The Sun — PJ Morton
- Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
- Candydrip — Lucky Daye
Best Global Music Album
- Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
- Love, Damini — Burna Boy
- Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
- Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago
- Sakura — Masa Takumi
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller
- Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman
- Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
- The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy
- You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman
Best Classical Compendium
- An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
- Aspire —JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
- A Concert for Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
- The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx
- All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks
- Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of the World — Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Finding Me — Viola Davis
- Music Is History — Questlove