2023 Grammy Awards: The Full List of Winners and Nominees (Updated Live)

The 2023 Grammy Awards have arrived!

Beyoncé’s nine solo nominations this year add to her grand total of 88 nominations, which ties her with the most Grammy-nominated artist, her husband, Jay-Z, who earned five this year. During the Grammys Premiere ceremony, the “Renaissance” singer won two awards for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for her lead single, “Break My Soul,” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic on the Sofa.” Sadly for the fans, she was not there to accept any of her awards. Kendrick Lamar follows right behind her with eight Grammy nominations of his own followed by singer Mary J. Blige, and rapper Future with six.

Also ahead of the awards show, Future won Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Wait for You” featuring Drake and R&B sensation Tems. Viola Davis reached EGOT status after earning her first Grammy for her audiobook performance of her memoir “Finding Me.” The actress has an Emmy, an Oscar, and two Tony Awards. In addition, Questlove curated a special tribute for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop performance featuring LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Ice-T, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and many more.

This year’s nominees also feature newcomers like Tobe Nwigwe, Glorilla, Hit Kidd, and Steve Lacy. Florida’s DJ Khaled could take home his second Grammy after landing five nominations for his “God Did” album. Khaled specifically earned three for the lead single of the same title which featured Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and a rising vocalist named Fridayy.

The Weeknd and supergroup Silk Sonic were among the notable absentees from this year’s list after asking to have their music removed from consideration last year.

Other performers of the evening included Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Smokey Robinson, Lizzo, and Steve Lacy, and an honorary tribute segment for late artists such as Migos rapper Takeoff, done by Quavo. The event is being broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, and will be available for live streaming on Paramount+,” with narrations from MC Lyte.

Who will be tonight’s biggest winners at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA

“Easy on Me” — Adele

“Break My Soul” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“abcdefu” — GAYLE

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” — Taylor Swift

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul” — Beyoncé

“Easy on Me” — Adele

“God Did” — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Music Video

Easy on Me — Adele

Yet To Come — BTS

Woman — Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

As It Was — Harry Styles

All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy on Me” — Adele

“Moscow Mule” — Bad Bunny

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA

“Bam Bam” — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

“My Universe” — Coldplay & BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” — Post Malone & Doja Cat

“Unholy” — Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher — Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones

Evergreen — Pentatonix

Thank You — Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Break My Soul” — Beyoncé

“Rosewood” — Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love” — Diplo & Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue)” — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated” — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

“On My Knees” — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — Odesza

Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Rap Performance

“God Did” — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

“Pushin P” — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & Glorilla

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Beautiful” — DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA

“Wait For U” — Future feat. Drake & Tems

“First Class” — Jack Harlow

“Die Hard” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live)” — Latto

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs” — Jack Harlow feat. Drake

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“Wait For U” — Future feat. Drake & Tems

“God Did” — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Pushin P” — Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

Best Rap Album

God Did — DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nina Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

The Batman — Michael Giacchino

Encanto — Germaine Franco

No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Be Alive (From King Richard)” — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixon

“Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)” — Taylor Swift

“Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)” — Lady Gaga & Bloodpop

“Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)” — Jessy Wilson, Angélique Kidjo, & Jeremy Lutito

“Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)” — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Comedy Album

The Closer — Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow

Sorry — Louis CK

We All Scream — Patton Oswalt

Best R&B Performance

“Virgo’s Groove” — Beyoncé

“Over” — Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan

“Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Do 4 Love” — Snoh Aalegra

“Plastic Off the Sofa” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

“Keeps On Fallin'” — Babyface feat. Ella Mai

“‘Round Midnight” — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Cuff It” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan

“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk — Cory Henry

Drones — Terrace Martin

Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas

Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy

Starfruit — Moonchild

Best R&B Album

Watch The Sun — PJ Morton

Black Radio III — Robert Glasper

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Candydrip — Lucky Daye

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire —JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert for Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording