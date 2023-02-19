‘It Would be an Amazing Bubbles and Chuchie Show’: Raven-Symoné Says She’s Down for a ‘Cheetah Girls’ Reboot Focused on Herself and Co-star Adrienne Bailon

If fans are waiting for another “The Cheetah Girls” movie, they probably shouldn’t expect to see the original cast — that’s if you ask cast members Raven-Symoné and her co-star Adrienne Bailon.

Actress Raven Symone attends the “Countdown To Pride” campaign hosts “Pride Eve” celebration to support GLAAD, The Trevor Project and Project Contrast at Poppy on May 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

The two have expressed that the only way the iconic Deborah Gregory-inspired franchise would ever be rebooted is if it were only about the two characters they made famous 20 years ago: Galleria (aka Bubbles) and Chanel (aka Chuchie).

On an episode of “E! News,” Raven-Symoné, who made history as the youngest Black female to have a show titled after her, sat with Bailon and her co-host Justin Sylvester, to talk about their favorite moments from that era (Bailon applying her mascara on because she was too young to wear falsies) and if they would ever bring back the Disney show.

In 2003, “The Cheetah Girls” became Disney Channel’s first original movie. It was produced by Debra Martin Chase, and detailed how four best friends started a singing group and almost overnight became superstars. The main cast also included fellow 3LW singer Kiely Williams as Aqua, and Sabrina Bryan as Dorinda. There were three installments of this movie that became a generational classic.

Raven-Symoné says there would have to be a lot of changes to make a reboot happen, especially since reboots can go horribly wrong.

Bailon said, “It would be an amazing Bubbles and Chuchie show.”

“I would do it in a heartbeat with Chuchie,” Raven-Symoné added, pointing at Bailon. “Always with her … forever.”

She continued, “But that’s why we did ‘Raven’s Home.’ That’s why we’re here. That’s why anytime she’s doing something I’m down and I know she’s the same for me.”

“I think that there is a wonderful thing to just encapsulate something and let it live,” Raven-Symoné said. “You know we are in the era of a reboot … Honey, we love a reboot.”

“But we hate it when they ruin it,” Bailon interrupted.

Almost immediately Raven-Symoné cosigned, “And we can’t ruin ‘The Cheetah Girls.’ ”

The former “The View” host said she really is not trying to do much acting, adding she wants to get into directing.