‘Catwoman Got Right Back Up… 8 Lives Left’: Halle Berry Laughs at Herself After Taking a Hard Fall During a Charity Event

Halle Berry proved that laughter truly is the best medicine after she poked fun at herself for taking a tumble at a charity event where she was invited to speak.

The 56-year-old actress uploaded a video onto Instagram on Friday, Jan. 10, that showed her gleefully walking up to a stage. However, before Berry knew it, she was face down on the ground with her feet up in the air.

Halle Berry @halleberry/Instagram

This mishap might have been embarrassing if it had happened to some people, but it wasn’t for Berry.

The mom of two turned this incident into a comical meme consisting of a recorded scratch sound, a freeze frame, two different angles of her fall, and a voice overtop of the video saying, “Yep, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.”

In her video, an echo of gasps can be heard exiting from the audience and two women who were already at the podium. Both women quickly rushed to Berry’s aid; one of the ladies even offered her an embrace, which the “Monster’s Ball” actress accepted.

When Berry finally reached her designated platform, she let out a contagious laugh that influenced the crowd. The laughter from audience members turned into applause as Berry finally spoke.

“If I see this on the internet, Van’s coming for you,” she joked.

“Sometimes you bust your a–! What happened was…” Berry wrote as her Instagram caption before further explaining, “My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!! I face planted”

Berry’s video received over 240,000 plays and a few fans in her comment section comically brought up her role as Patience Phillips/Catwoman in the 2004 film “Catwoman.”

“You are Catwoman. You have 9 lives!”



“Catwoman got right back up and was like I got 8 lives left”



The action/fantasy film performed poorly at the box office despite its star-studded cast which included Berry, Benjamin Bratt, and Sharon Stone.

Berry acknowledged the film’s lack of success last October on Twitter following a fan’s response to Berry’s seductive Catwoman walk during the film’s costume reveal scene. In their tweet, the user expressed shock after discovering people’s dislike for the movie.

“When I first seen this when I was a child I really thought this was the best movie in the world so imagine my shock when I grew up and found out everyone hated it,” they wrote.

When I first seen this when I was a child I really thought this was the best movie in the world so imagine my shock when I grew up and found out everyone hated it??? https://t.co/lm4AOPFwxa — m ✰ (@mar3uss) October 10, 2022

Berry quote tweeted the post and replied, “Imagine mine [laughing emoji]”

Though the film was not Berry’s best, the actress still maintained a decent amount of credibility in Hollywood.