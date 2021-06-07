‘What’s Going to Change?’: Former ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Nene Leakes Doesn’t Believe Longtime Friend of the Show Marlo Hampton Should Get a Peach

Former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality diva Nene Leakes is no longer on the Bravo series, yet she still faces questions about the show during interviews. Recently, Leakes did a virtual interview with “Hollywood Unlocked” host Jason Lee.

Lee asked Leakes whether she believes “RHOA” friend Marlo Hampton deserves to have a peach and become a certified housewife. Lee noted that he feels Hampton’s peach is overdue.

Nene Leakes and Marlo Hampton. (Photo: @neneleakes/Instagram)

Leakes replied, “No, I disagree.”

Leakes explained that making Hampton an official peach holder wouldn’t change what the fashionista shares with viewers.

“The reason I disagree is because if you’ve been doing something for so long… I don’t see the network giving you a peach,” Leakes said.

“I am just speaking from my eyes and the way I view the network and the way television works. You have given everything for this amount of pay. Why do they need to give you a peach? For what? What’s going to change? They’re getting everything they need right now. What are they gonna get when they give you a peach?”

Lee rebutted that Hampton becoming a cast member may lead her to share more of her personal life. While Leakes disagreed, Hampton did a recent interview with The Jasmine Brand, noting that viewers would hear more of her story if she were to receive a peach.

“I’m at a point now I care for the Hamptons [her fans], and the Hamptons want to see more of me,” Hampton said in an exclusive interview with The Jasmine Brand.

“The Hamptons deserve to see more of me and really not have to make up the story. But I care now for my fans, you know because the Hamptons made me who I am today. So I do feel that they deserve to really come into my life because people painted this picture who they wanted me to be and wanted the world to see me as, and it’s like it’s nothing like that. I’m totally different,” she added.

(From left to right): Michael, Marlo Hampton, and William @MarloHampton/Instagram

While Hampton feels that she has more to offer, fans in the comments section of the interview shared similar sentiments as those of Leakes.

“What she said about Marlo makes ALL THE SENSE!!! Why would we care to dive into your life after we’ve seen you for six years already???”

“Exactly! From a business standpoint, why buy the cow when you’re getting the milk for free? Marlo works for Bravo AS IS, so why would they give her a peach? She’ll keep working for them even without a peach, so why fix something that ain’t broke? Basically, like a man who screws a woman on the first night who’s easy, Bravo doesn’t respect Marlo. She’s being pimped, and in their eyes, she’s disposable.”

The idea of Hampton ever receiving a peach seems far-fetched at this point.

Nonetheless, Hampton seems to be happy either way while raising her two nephews, Michael and William, with fans getting a glimpse of her life as the guardian of the two boys on Instagram.

On April 4, Hampton posted an adorable pic with her nephews with a caption indicating that they’ve hit the two-year mark of living as a family under the same roof.

“Time is moving fast. My boys are getting so big! #munty#michaelandwilliam,” she also wrote for the caption post.