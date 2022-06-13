‘The Lady with the Heavy Tongue Keeps My Name In Her Mouth’: Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and ‘RHOA’ Fans Slam Marlo Hampton for ‘Slut Shaming’ Her Castmates

On June 12, the sixth episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 14 showcased on Bravo, and let’s just say the verbal gloves were off.

Tensions were already high on Shereé Whitfield and Marlo Hampton’s parts about Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore.

Marlo Hamtpon (left) and Shereé Whitfield (right). (Photo: @bravo/Instagram)

In episode 5, it showed Shereé being stood up by her boo, Tyrone, which put her into a funk. That is why in episode 6, Marlo thought it would be a good idea to uplift her spirits by having a get-together.

Marlo invited Kenya to this gathering at her house with Shereé; however, when Marlo called the model, she claimed that she was not feeling well and couldn’t make it.

This put a bad taste in both Shereé and Marlo’s mouths, not only because Kenya was “full glammed up” on FaceTime, but because Kenya attended co-star Sanya Richards-Ross’ dinner party the next day with all of the ladies.

Kenya explained that she was on her way to Marlo’s house in support of Shereé, but decided not to go due to her doctor recommending her to take a COVID test since she was not feeling well. Once her COVID test came back negative, she chose to go over to Sanya’s the following day. Shereé and Marlo were not buying her explanation.

Shereé and Marlo also didn’t buy Kandi’s explanation as to why she didn’t call Shereé after hearing; through Kenya, about the Tyrone situation.

Kandi explained why she didn’t call her saying, “I was waiting for you to say what you wanted to say about it, I don’t wanna just call you like, ‘Hey, girl.’”

Due to feelings being hurt, Marlo and Shereé decided to excuse themselves and to go outside. While the two women sat outside, they discussed Kenya and Kandi, and Marlo had a lot to say.

(From left) Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton. (Photo @kenya/Instagram, @marlohampton/Instagram)

Marlo started off with Kandi by calling her a “money mom.” She also said, “You don’t even have it in your heart, Kandi, how to help other people.”

Shereé proceeded to add that Kandi was “for herself.”

Marlo continued to say, “Kandi was a h–, she f—-d everybody for free,” and claimed, “And that’s why you around here always gotta date underneath your tax bracket, OK.”

After her Kandi rant was finished, Marlo moved on to Kenya and said, “B—h, you were a video h-e.” She alleged that Kenya “went through every rapper in America and didn’t get a ring.” Whereupon Shereé replied, “Facts.”

Once the episode aired and the scene was shown, Kandi had a lot to say about Marlo’s comments.

Kandi tweeted, “If someone shows you who they are believe them… because they talking about me more than they talking about their own stories and businesses.”

If someone shows you who they are believe them … because they talking about me more than they talking about their own stories and businesses #RHOA — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) June 13, 2022

She also said, “Keep watching this season because the lady with the heavy tongue keeps my name in her mouth!”

Keep watching this season because the lady with the heavy tongue keeps my name in her mouth! #RHOA — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) June 13, 2022

While Kenya never tweeted anything regarding Marlo’s comments and Shereé’s co-sign, she retweeted a tweet that stated, “This scene with Marlo and Shereé at the end of the episode was disgusting on BOTH Marlo and Shereé’s part #RHOA.”

This scene with Marlo and Sheree at the end of the episode was disgusting on BOTH Marlo and Sheree’s part #RHOA — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) June 13, 2022

Kenya retweeted a few more posts that were directed at the incident, such as, “I’ll say it: it’s weird to see Marlo slut shaming Kenya and Kandi, especially with her alleged profession. And that’s NOT shaming her. That’s just calling it what it is. And she’s wrong. #RHOA”

I’ll say it: it’s weird to see Marlo slut shaming Kenya and Kandi, especially with her alleged profession. And that’s NOT shaming her. That’s just calling it what it is. And she’s wrong. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/zhvhb1NGW4 — win a case, a she by sheree stan account (@RHOSuplexCity) June 13, 2022

Although it’s hard to tell if apologies will be made in the future, there’s no denying that the four ladies have history with one another and feelings were greatly hurt.