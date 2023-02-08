Five Sweet Moments of LeBron James’ Family, from His Mother Gloria to His Wife Savannah and Their Kids, After He Made History as the NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer

On what was undoubtedly one of the biggest nights in his entire NBA career, LeBron James had those he loves most sitting courtside, watching as he made history. The James gang was in full swing, with his wife Savannah James, their three children, and his mother and mother-in-law all showing their support for the superstar athlete.

Los Angeles, Calif. – LeBron James celebrates after a shot to become the all-time NBA scoring leader, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 38,388 points during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo credit: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

While fans had their eyes locked in on LeBron’s fadeaway bucket that launched him past Kareem Abdul-Jabaar’s record as the league’s all-time scoring leader, rightfully so, there may have been a few family moments that flew under the radar.

For starters, the NBA champ knew that Feb. 7 was “the day,” but before he proceeded to cement his name among the league’s greatest scorers, he weighed the perfect time to do so by consulting his older son, Bronny.

LeBron: "Go ahead and get it?"



Bronny: "Go ahead."



LeBron: "I'll get it." pic.twitter.com/S1assyOlgS — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

Bronny and Bryce's POV of their dad breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record ❤️



Basketball is family. pic.twitter.com/KcJ329iGwD — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

When the shot was made, Bronny, his younger brother Bryce, and several other fans were positioned beneath the goalpost to capture the legendary moment. In a clip circulating online, Bronny is seen recording his dad as he landed the history-making shot. Like everyone else in the Crypto.com Arena, the James brothers jumped to their feet, cheering on LeBron for the feat.

Savannah and the Los Angeles Lakers forward’s daughter, Zhuri, was equally ecstatic and proud of the achievement. The 8-year-old immediately sprung to her feet and ecstatically jumped up and down with one hand in the air, cheering for her dad.

LeBron’s wife of almost a decade, Savannah, not only showed up for her man, but she showed all the way out, as fans say she epitomized the meaning of being a trophy wife. The stunning 36-year-old donned a cream suit with black pinstripes, a subtly made-up face, and eye-catching multi-dimensional blond tresses. While she was sitting pretty throughout the game, she made sure to join the crowd in celebrating her husband’s momentous occasion.

Gloria James, LeBron James’ mother, congratulates him on becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Photo: Lakers/Instagram

In what may be the most touching moment of them all, Gloria James, the world-class athlete’s mother, not only congratulated him on reaching another level of greatness but also for always striving to be his best. “Hey, kid. Congratulations on becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, such an accomplishment. I’m so happy for you and very proud of you. You know, since you were young all the goals you set you’ve accomplished on and off the court, some weren’t even goals, but yet, here you are again exceeding expectations,” she said in a video recorded by the Lakers’ media team.

She continued, “I have to say it goes all the way back to when he was like two-and-a-half, three-years-old, still in pull-ups, and he received his Little Tikes basketball hoop for Christmas and he was just determined to play basketball at its highest height which was twice his height.”

In another video, his mother-in-law, Jennifer Brinson, added, “Congratulations, LeBron on becoming NBA’s all-time leading scorer. What an amazing achievement, Love you.”