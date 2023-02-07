‘We’ll See What Happens’: T.I. Responds After Fans Speculate About a Potential Performance with Rihanna for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

As the Super Bowl dawns near, fans have been speculating what headliner Rihanna will cover and what big-name performers she will bring out on stage.

T.I.’s name has been a recurring guess among fans, but the Atlanta native has managed to keep his statements about a possible on-stage link-up to a minimum.

In an interview with Billboard, the outlet tried to squeeze out any information it could get, however, they were ultimately met with “we’ll see what happens.”



“I will not confirm or deny any potential appearance,” he told the publication. “It was awesome to have the opportunity to work with such an iconic figure and such a prolific individual and such a beautiful spirit altogether.”



Rihanna and T.I. collaborated on his 2008 hit “Live Your Life,” which was a part of the rapper’s sixth studio album, “Paper Trail.”

“Live Your Life” managed to top the U.S. Mainstream Top 40 and Rap Songs while also reaching number two on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.



In a recent interview with SiriusXM, T.I. was challenged to recognize his own lyrics and one of the songs that had gotten played was the popular hit.

sat down with my patnahs at @SIRIUSXM to talk about how @rihanna feature on “Live Your Life” happened 👑 pic.twitter.com/xqVTELX7U6 — T.I. (@Tip) February 7, 2023

As he recollected how his Rihanna feature came to be, the “ATL” actor revealed that he had been late in turning himself into home confinement, so he was unable to speak with to the “Lift Me Up” singer within a proper time frame.

“You rarely get an opportunity to really speak with Rihanna so imagine being on the phone with her and being like ‘Man, I really- I gotta hurry up and go,’ ” he said.

Though their communication was swift, T.I. noted that she was a “class act.”



“Just one of the most beautiful spirits that I’ve had an opportunity to spend time around and to collaborate with, it was an honor to work with her.”



When asked about his excitement to witness the billionaire perform at the Super Bowl, T.I. didn’t hesitate to let out a smile as he showed support to his music colleague.

“Anytime Rihanna putting on a show, you know, the world stops and watches, So, I shall be no different, you know what I mean.”

Fans seemed to have felt like Tip was alluding to something more because there were a few comments with queries about a possible appearance on his end.

The one sure way folks will be able to confirm if Rihanna and T.I. will reunite for an epic performance is by tuning in to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.