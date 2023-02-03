‘I Hope This Aint Sumbody She…Paid’: Marlo Hampton Seemingly Pops Out with a Boo, RHOA’ Fans Say She’s Creating a Story Line for ‘RHOA’ 

Photos of Marlo Hampton with a handsome brown-skinned man has fans thinking the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has finally found herself a match.

Three different photos made their way onto the internet showing Hampton in a blue silk pants set smiling ear to ear beside a man in a blue suit with a white buttoned-up shirt underneath.

Scotley Innis and Marlo Hampton. @atlanta_housewives/Instagram

The @Atlanta_housewives Instagram page was first to obtain the photos and upload them onto their page.



The photos made their way onto Facebook, where a fan who goes by Jasmine White stated, "Marlotta went and got herself a man, at least that's what folks on the street are saying #RHOA #MarloHampton Now maybe she can leave Kandi and Kenya alone about their men"



Although fans sent over comments suggesting they were happy for Hampton, a few compared her alleged boo’s looks to Kandi Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker.

Hampton’s relationship with Burruss and Tucker has been strained ever since the 46-year-old suggested that Burruss wasn’t as successful as she claimed to be.

A few comments even stated that Hampton’s messy attitude on the show will shift in a better direction since she’s seemingly in a happy relationship.

Hampton’s ostensible beau is a chef who goes by Scotley Innis. The Jamaican-American owns his own to-go restaurant, Scotch Yard To Go Order, where he sells “Authentic Jamaican Cuisine on the go” as described in his restaurant’s Instagram bio.

Innis also co-owns the upscale dining eatery, Continent: Restaurant & Cigar Lounge where he works as the executive chef. The establishment is located on Buford Highway in Atlanta.

In a 2021 cover interview with Atlanta Magazine, Innis described what influenced his decision in cooking for The Continent.



“I wanted to take Jamaican food to an elevated level,” he continued, “People know us for jerk chicken, and I wanted to do more than that.”



According to Atlanta Magazine, Innis’ cuisines consist of “his Jamaican background and Southern experiences with Asian and African influence to create a menu full of unique dishes.”

As if two restaurants weren’t enough, Innis manages to make time to cook at The Lion in Atlanta.

In 2018, Innis competed during season 18 of the intense cooking show “Hell’s Kitchen.” Though he did not win, Innis made it to the ninth round before being eliminated.