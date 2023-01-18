‘Nah You Bad Safaree Tweaking He Gonna Come to His Senses’: Erica Mena’s Mommy and Me Pictures with Daughter Safire Go Left When Fans Bring Up Her Ex-Husband

Erica Mena’s post of her mommy-and-me photo shoot with her daughter Safire Majesty Samuels took a sharp turn after fans mentioned her ex-husband, Safaree Samuels.

The “Love and Hip Hop” alum shared four photos on Instagram showing herself and Safire wearing two complementing brown outfits.

The first outfit Meno rocked was a low-cut light brown/dark brown combo dress, while her 2-year-old daughter wore a solid brown long-sleeved shirt underneath a plaid brown dress with a big bow going across her stomach.

Their second outfit consisted of Mena wearing a two-piece brown plaid set with brown knee-high boots as her daughter rocked a dark brown sweater with a plaid collar and a plaid-colored bear forming around her stomach. Safire’s outfit was finished off with a skirt whose plaid colors matched identical to her plaid bear appliqué.

Safire Samuels and Erica Mena. (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram.)

Mena’s photo shoot did numbers with her six million followers, who couldn’t get enough of the adorable mother-daughter duo. Fans in the comments praised the duet and how they complimented each other.

“Your twin she has your whole face you guys look amazing.”

“This mommy & me shoot is everything! So beautiful.”

“Nah you bad safaree tweaking he gonna come to his senses.”

There were also a few comments who brought up Samuels, noting that despite their tumultuous relationship, they managed to create beautiful children together.

“The babies you have with Safaree are beautiful.”



“I don’t like yo bd, but y’all make beautiful babies.”



““Safaree stamped them kids.”

“Y’all did that your children is so beautiful…Perfect combination of you and dad.”

Mena and Safaree met in 2017 after participating in VH1’s television series, “Scared Famous.” The former video vixen and Jamaican-American rapper began dating in 2018 and got engaged not too long after going public.

The former couple wed in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Safire on Feb. 3, 2020. Their relationship took a turn for the worst early on after Samuels was accused of cheating on Mena with multiple women. Mena gave birth to their second child, a baby boy, Legend Brian Samuels, on June 28, 2021. She endured a difficult pregnancy due to fighting publicly on social media with the father of her two youngest kids.

Nearly three years after taking their vows, the couple became co-parents, with Mena becoming the sole care provider.