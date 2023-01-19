‘I’m Cheesing Like I Know Them Personally’: Fans Gush Over Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti Cuddled Up Courtside Pics 

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are gradually becoming fans’ favorite couple to gush over.

The couple recently attended a basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum on January 18 in Gotti’s hometown, Memphis, Tennessee. They were photographed sitting courtside in color-coordinated fits, paying more attention to each other than the game.

Both Gotti and Simmons were seen stylishly rocking black-and-white fits. Gotti, also known as the manifestation king, wore a black tee, black pants, and a black jacket with a white bone-like outline running down his arms.

As for his long-time crush, she had on a black-and-white Balenciaga set that had three white lines running down her body’s perimeter. They each iced their outfits out with matching watches, a few necklaces, and some bracelets.

Simmons uploaded a separate photo onto her Instagram page, in which the rapper stares her down as she seemingly shows him something on her cellphone.

“Long as I’m next to you [red heart],” she captioned their cuffing pic.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti (Pictured: @angelasimmons/Instagram.)

Fans are gushing over Gotti and Simmon’s relationship and couple photos online, despite fans who initially side-eyed their relationship.

“I was hating at first, but y’all growing on me.”

“Yeah, I like this match, he got what he wanted and is treating her right.”

“I’m so enjoying this couple.”



“I’m cheesing like I know them personally.”

“I am here for it.”

Gotti also shared a photo on his Instagram and Twitter page, which captures Simmons looking up at something while Gotti was focused on watching point guard Ja Morant in the game.

“Yea I f–k wit Ja but ion fuk wit 12… Welcome to my city [black heart],” the Memphis native wrote.

Yea I fuk wit Ja but ion fuk with 12…

Welcome To My City 🖤 pic.twitter.com/k1xbXZoaZU — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) January 19, 2023

When rumors surrounding their possible romance came to light, an overflow of opinions started to form about Simmons’ dating history and Gotti’s intentions.

Some fans suggested that the 35-year-old “ran out of options,” causing her to give Gotti a chance after seven years. Others credited Gotti’s persistence to the idea that he wanted to hit it and quit it.

Despite the critics’ opinions, Simmons and Gotti seem to be going strong and continue to shut down the internet with every new picture they share.