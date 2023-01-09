‘B Said She Got This S–t From Tina!’: Tina Knowles-Lawson Stuns Fans with Throwback Bathing Suit Photo, Fans Bring Up Beyoncé’s Lyrics

Tina Knowles-Lawson showed fans how fine she was back in her 20s by uploading a throwback photo to Instagram, showing her posing alongside her cousin in a one-piece, spaghetti-strap bathing suit.

With her hands on her hips and her natural hair flowing with the wind, Ms. Lawson’s post radiated “Bad Chick Energy.”

The 69-year-old businesswoman shared the picture with her 3.6 million followers and wrote,

“Me and my cousin Wanda Kay about to go Catamaran sailing . We are in our 20’s ! Me27 and she is 29 . Boy we were fine then [laughing emojis] I miss you cuz [red heart emojis]”

(L) Tina Knowles @mstinalawson/Instagram

Lawson-Knowles’ photo reached the likes of over 135,000 fans, and several celebrities expressed how in awe they are of her beauty, while also noting that she most certainly still has it going on.

Actress Gabrielle Union wrote, “Ain’t nuttin change!!! [fire emojis]” while Beyoncé’s mentee, Chlöe Bailey wrote, “omg your body [heart eyes]”

Lawson’s stone-cold body prompted fans to reference her daughter’s lyrics in the song “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé.

In the song, Queen Bey rapped about getting her savage attitude and looks and from her mother: “And my momma was a savage; n—a I got this s–t from Tina!”

It looked as if fans finally understood what Bey meant because several comments circled back to that song.

“B said she got this s–t from Tina! [fire emoji]”

“Bey wasn’t lying when she said ‘I got this h–t from Tina’ [heart eyes] Mama was [fire emojis] and still is!”

“Bey told y’all her mama was a savage”

A stunning body isn’t the only thing Beyoncé acquired from her mother. In June, fans were completely amazed at the Survivor Foundation co-founder’s wicked dance moves as she promoted Beyoncé’s new single “Break My Soul.”

The mom of two was seen doing a semi-fast one-two step as she rocked her hips and shoulders to the beat of the song.