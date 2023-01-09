Meek Mill’s Net Worth in 2023: How Much Is He Worth?

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is a rapper and songwriter from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He first gained popularity in the late 2000s with the release of his mixtapes “Flamerz” and “Flamerz 2: Hottest In The City.” Mill initially signed with T.I.’s label Grand Hustle Records, but after getting into some legal issues, he never released an album under the label. In 2011, Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group signed Meek Mill and released his first studio album, “Dreams and Nightmares,” in 2012.

Since then, the Grammy-nominated artist has released several more albums, including “Dreams Worth More Than Money” (2015), “Wins and Losses” (2017), and “Championships” (2018). He has also released a number of successful singles, including “All Eyes On You” (featuring Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj) and “Going Bad” (featuring Drake).

Meek Mill responds to Kanye West laughing at him on ClubHouse (Photo: @meekmill/Instagram

In addition to his music career, Meek Mill has also made appearances in film and television. He played a significant role in “Charm City King” (2020), the film adaptation of Lofty Nathan’s “12 O’Clock Boys” documentary, which aired in 2013.

Despite his success in the music industry, Meek Mill has faced several legal issues throughout his career. In 2007, he was arrested on charges of drug possession and gun possession. He was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in prison but was released on parole in 2009.

In 2017, Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating the terms of his probation. The sentence sparked widespread outrage and protests, with many arguing that it was a harsh punishment for a minor probation violation. Meek Mill appealed the sentence and was released on bail in April 2018.

In the years following his release, Meek Mill has become an advocate for criminal justice reform. He has spoken out about his experiences with the criminal justice system and has worked with organizations like the Reform Alliance to push for change.

Meek Mill’s Net Worth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Meek Mill speaks during the 15th Annual Sports Business Journal Awards ceremony at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

What is Meek Mill’s net worth? Meek Mill’s net worth is currently an estimated $20 million, according to reports. He has had a successful career in the music industry, earning two Grammy nominations, and made a significant impact as an advocate for criminal justice reform. Despite facing challenges and legal issues, he has persevered and continued to make a name for himself as a talented artist and social justice advocate.

In addition to his activism, Meek Mill has also used his platform to raise awareness about social and political issues. He has spoken out about police brutality and racial injustice and has used his music to address these issues as well.

Contracts & Salary

Aside from his mixtapes, Meek Mill has released five studio albums. He also launched his record label, Dream Chasers, through a joint venture with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. The label’s roster includes rappers Kur, Yung Ro, Tafia, Zoey Dollaz, and musician Vory.

Endorsements

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Meek Mill performs at Global Citizen on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

Meek Mill’s net worth is accumulated through the sale of his music, touring, endorsement deals, and other ventures. One such venture is his clothing line, Dream Chasers. The line features a range of clothing and accessories, including t-shirts, hoodies and hats, all of which bear the Dream Chasers logo. Meek Mill has also made money through endorsements and sponsorships.

The father of two received his first endorsement deal with Puma in 2012 and served as lead partner for their #REFORM campaign in 2018. He announced the end of their partnership in February 2022. He has also worked with companies such as Luc Belaire to create sponsored content and released new music for the soundtrack of Bacardi Rum’s Conga Feat. You campaign.

Business investments

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 07: Meek Mill is seen on July 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Meek Mill has also invested in a number of businesses, including a popular sports apparel brand known for its replica jerseys. In 2019, he became co-owner of Lids, the athletic line known for hats and other team-branded gear. The Philly native joined through a partnership between his close friend and confidant, Michael Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics.

He partnered with Fanatics, Jay-Z, Lil Baby, and others celebrity investors to acquire another iconic sports brand, Mitchell & Ness. As reported by Hype Beast, he also invested over $50,000 worth of stock in Dogecoin, a popular Cryptocurrency.

Real Estate

In addition to these ventures, Meek Mill has also made money through real estate investments. He has purchased a number of properties in the Philadelphia area, including a mansion in the suburbs and a penthouse in the city.

He also shared the fruits of his labor with his grandmother, whom he purchased a home for in April 2021.

Meek Mill’s net worth is also accumulated from his $2 million car collection, including three Rolls Royce vehicles. According to reports, he owns a custom $460,000 Rolls Royce Phantom and the Rolls Royce Cullinan model, which starts at $351,250, and a Wraith, which has a price tag of $305,000. In 2018, the rapper joined the Urus family by purchasing two Lamborghini Urus vehicles in white and another in yellow. A custom Matte black Mercedes-Maybach and two Bentley cars also sit in his garage.