Rick Ross, aka Ricky Rozay, born William Leonard Roberts II, is an American rapper, record executive, and former prison guard. Like most rappers, Ross is a well-respected collector, and his love for luxury cars has led him to accumulate a massive fleet of over a hundred cars with an estimated value of $4 million.

Rick Ross cars range from modern supercars to vintage classic cars with everything from a Ferrari 488 Spiders to a Mercedes-Maybach.

Rick Ross. @richforever/Instagram

At an estimated net worth of $45 million, when it comes to cars, rapper Rick Ross is not one to mess around. Rick Ross collection includes some of the best cars in the world. To match his impressive collection, Ross is the CEO of Maybach Music Group, a major record label Ross with a name inspired by the German luxury car marque.

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA – MAY 21: Atmosphere at Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on May 21, 2022 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Last year, at the age of 45, Rick Ross finally received his driving license. He told “Today,” “I actually was driven to the test. I have over 100 cars, and I just hadn’t had my license,” he said. “So whenever I go joy riding, you know, it was just one of those things.”

He added: “My mom and sister pressured me, finally, so I went, took the test. It took me an hour. You know, I missed a few answers but I got it, I got it.”

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA – MAY 21: Atmosphere at Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on May 21, 2022 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Every Car In Rick Ross Car Collection

Here is a partial list of cars in Rick Ross’ car collection.

Ferrari 488 Spider

Ferrari 488 Spider

Ferrari 458 Italia

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Bentley Continental SuperSports

Bentley Brooklands

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Murcielago

Maybach 57S

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz S650 Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

BMW 760Li

1980 Chevrolet C/K

1960 Chevrolet Impala

1971 Chevrolet Impala (custom ‘Gucci’ model)

1973 Chevrolet Impala

Multiple second-generation 1955-1957 Chevrolet Bel-Airs (some custom models; Ricky Rozay likes a Chevy, apparently)

Pontiac Trans-Am

Hummer H2

Fisker Karma

Tesla Model 3

How Many Cars does Rick Ross Own? — Most Notable Inclusions

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Price: $311,000

Rick Ross Rolls Royce Wraith @Rickross IG

Rapper Rick Ross continues to impress his fans and car enthusiasts alike with a car collection that includes two Rolls-Royces. Rick Ross owns the Wraith model which has a starting price of $311,000. The British luxury car features a 591 horsepower engine. At the peak of elegant style, the supercar coupe interior is handmade.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Price: $450,000

Rick Ross Rolls Royce Phantom @Rickross IG

A popular favorite luxury car among rappers like P Diddy and 50 Cent, Rick Ross’ car collection includes a Rolls-Royce Phantom with a starting price of $450,000.

The car is powered by a 6.75L engine, with a top speed of 155 mph. Ross has been spotted with the car several times while in public.

Ross bought the Phantom two days after taking out his Rolls-Royce Dawn.

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet

Price: $320,000

Rick Ross’ Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet. @Rickross IG

When you’re Rick Ross and have so many cars then name your label Maybach Music Group, naturally, everyone assumes you are always in the driver seat.

However, Rick Ross recently revealed he didn’t have a driver’s license until recently.

“Who own a hundred cars and don’t have a driver’s license?” Ross can be heard saying this in a recent Instagram video, responding to critics in a lengthy rant.

“More importantly, I’m filling out every day for my driver’s license and they ask me, ‘Are you an organ donor?’ I said, ‘Damn … if something was to happen to me and saw how good my heart was.’ Don’t let me die just to take my good heart,” he continued.

Since obtaining his driver’s license a year later, Rick Ross’ love affair with his car collection has only grown.

Ross owns a 2016 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet priced at $320,000. The Maybach is among the most sought-after cars among celebrities, with Kim Kardashian owning five Mercedes Maybachs in her car collection.

Ross’ car model features a V12 engine with 621 horsepower and a seven-speed automatic transmission. The top speed is capped at 155 mph.

This Maybach in Rick Ross car collection is the first fully-convertible Maybach featuring a new front bumper, chrome highlights, and bichromatic forged wheels.

Maybach 57S

Price: $956,000

Rick Ross Maybach 57S @rickross IG

Rick Ross owns several Maybach models, including a $956,000 Mayback 57S. The car is one of the most exquisite models that Ross owns with a turbocharged V-12 cylinder engine, petrol motor and a top speed of 171 mph.

There have only been 3,000 Maybach 57S produced, making this a rare and valuable addition to the rapper’s car collection.

Ferrari 488 Spider

Price: $280,000

Now that the American rapper and entrepreneur has his driver’s license, Ross wastes no time in taking his luxury cars for a spin. Rick Ross owns a Ferrari 488 Spider priced at $280,000. This Italian prancing horse is a sleek, high-performance car that has been featured in past and recent Instagram videos by Rick Ross.

The car performs impressively, with a 660 bhp at 8000 rpm engine. The top features of Ross’ Ferarri come with an automatic climate control air conditioner, parking assist and parking sensors.

A Taste for Vintage Vehicles

The ’57 Renzel’

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

Price: $52,000

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air at Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on May 21, 2022 in Fayetteville, Georgia. @Rickross IG

Rick Rozay has an expert eye for details and is a vintage lover. He owns a custom model 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air valued at $52,000.

As one of Rick’s most prized possessions which he nicknamed “The ’57 Renzel,” the car was officially customized on a TV episode in Miami.

Rick added cherry paint, big wheels and lowered the suspension with add-ons that most likely tripled the Chevrolet’s cost. The rapper has made several Instagram posts that show his 100+ Chevrolet collection of vehicles.

1971 Chevrolet Impala with a Touch of Gucci

Price: $4,000

Rick Ross Gucci Inspired 1971 Chevrolet Impala @rickross IG

Rick has a knack for incorporating both fashion and automotive and owns a Gucci custom decked 1971 Chevrolet Impala. The car itself costs $4,000 but with the Italian Gucci stamp that featured golden wheels and a matching beige paint job, the cost of the car triples in value.

Tesla Model 3

Price: $46,990

Rick Ross Tesla @Rick Ross IG

A moderate and functional choice for when the rapper is feeling undercover, Rick owns a white Model 3 Tesla.

Known for being a high-powered, electric battery-charged vehicle, the Tesla has a comfy interior with a touchscreen dashboard.

This model is stocked with an 80.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 1-speed transmission direct drive.