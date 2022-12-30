Snoop Dogg just took his newest ownership of Death Row Records to a whole other level on Thursday, Dec. 29 after announcing the record label’s expansion into the weed industry.

Death Row Cannabis is the brand’s new launch and made its appearance known on their newly made Instagram account under @DeathRowCannabis, where they introduced the company’s 3D metallic-silver design with gold accents, produced by MylarMen.

Fans were also able to distinctively see an upgraded Death Row statue of a figure of a man sitting on a throne-like chair holding a joint in his right hand.

The animated teaser video also featured “liquid diamond-infused” pre-rolls as well as regular packaged marijuana, giving fans a sneak peek at how the product will be offered. Kevin Gillian, aka Battlecat, collaborated with those involved and produced the music behind the video.

According to Forbes magazine, Death Row Cannabis’ curator will be AK, who is, “a legendary West Coast grower who was personally brought on by Snoop Dogg to lead the cultivation for the brand.”

In addition to his new job as an administrator for Death Row Cannabis, AK is also the creator of SMKRS, an L.A.-based cannabis brand.

Those interested in this new venture won’t have to anticipate a long wait, for Death Row Cannabis is slated to be available in January; the actual date has yet to be revealed.

Snoop Doog has been a huge advocate in supporting the safe usage of cannabis, in 2015 he created his own line of “medial and recreational marijuana-related products,” Leafs by Snoop, which launched in Denver, Colorado.



When he first dropped, his collection included eight strains of cannabis such as four indica-dominant hybrids, three-sativa dominant hybrids and one CHD strain.

Snoop Dogg even hired his own personal blunt roller whose job is to simply form the rapper’s herb into joints for him. Snoop’s love for weed has been a huge part of his brand ever since he stepped on the scene with his debut album, “Doggystyle” in 1993.