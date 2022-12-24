Who is Lil Wayne dating today? The New Orleans rapper born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. who has been married upwards of three times, has been in a string of many relationships with multiple different women.

The hip-hop rapper made name for himself as one of the greatest rappers alive in the music industry, starting out as early as age 11 after he signed his first record label contract.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: Lil Wayne attends VERZUZ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia at Hollywood Palladium on December 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Lil Wayne joined the label Cash Money Records as the youngest member in 1991, becoming the label’s flagship artist.

Today, Lil Wayne has a net worth of $150 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth).

Lil Wayne whose zodiac sign is a Libra, known for being romantic and charming, has had many relationships which includes everyone from actress Lauren London and rapper Nicki Minaj to TV star Toya Johnson.

We take a look at who the Cash Money Records artist has dated, his marriages and divorces and former flames.

Lil Wayne’s Dating Timeline

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., the American rapper better known as Lil Wayne has a long line of divorces, ex-girlfriends and rumored relationships with different women over the years.

Lil Wayne’s relationships with different women has resulted in four children — Reginae Carter, Dwayne Carter III, Kameron Carter, and Neal Carter — all of whom have different mothers.

Lil Wayne has been romantically linked to Christina Milian, Toya Johnson, Lauren London, Keri Hilson, Tammy Torres, Dana Lee, Nicki Minaj, Heather Sanders, Sarah Bellew Vivian, Farrah Franklin, Kimberly Rose, Skylar Diggins, Dhea Sodano, Denise Bidot, Amber Rose, Zena Foster, Kiely Williams and more.

Who is Lil Wayne Dating Now?

As of June 2020, Lil Wayne is dating American plus-size model Denise Bidot. Bidot and Lil Wayne began dating two months after Lil Wayne reportedly ended his engagement with Latecia Thomas, a makeup artist and plus-size model.

Lil Wayne with longtime girlfriend Denise Bidot (Credit: Denise Bidot IG)

Denise Bidot confirmed her relationship with Lil Wayne in one of her Instagram Stories where shared photos of herself cozying up to the New Orleans rapper alongside the caption, “Somehow in the middle of the madness, something special happened. Us.”

Bidot also has a child from a previous relationship, a teenage daughter named Joselyn Adams, who is 14.

Lil Wayne’s First Love: Toya Johnson (1996-2006)

Lil Wayne and TV personality Antonia “Toya” Johnson first started dating in 1996. Their dating history began as high school sweethearts who got married in 2004 after Lil Wayne established himself in the music industry.

Lil Wayne with ex-girlfriend Toya and their daughter Reginae (Reginae Carter IG)

A 2016 interview with Essence, reported that the two met a corner store in New Orleans. Johnson considered Wayne to be one of her first loves.

When Lil Wayne was 16 and Toya Johnson was 15, the couple gave birth to their first daughter Reginae Carter, born in November 1998.

The high school sweethearts turned lovers certified their love in 2004 when they got married but two years into their marriage, things took a sharp turn, and in 2006 they divorced because of Lil Wayne’s an affair with singer Nivea.

Speaking about their marriage in 2007, Toya Johnson told Vibe that things between herself the Cash Money Records star hit a turbulent end.

“It’s crazy how it goes. We were planning a wedding, and he was with Nivea. Him and Nivea split up and six months later me and him were married. It was crazy.”

Though their relationship had its ups and downs, Johnson maintains that Lil Wayne is a great person and great father to their child.

“Wayne and I, we have a really good relationship,” she told Essence. “It took us a minute to get to this point but I’m happy that we are here.”

Lil Wayne Dating History: A Mix of Singers to Rappers

Lauren London (1998-2009)

Among the mix of relationships Lil Wayne had with different women, the rapper dated actress Lauren London from 1998 to 2009.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 07: Actress Lauren London arrives at the premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Perfect Match” at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Not only did Lil Wayne and Johnson become high school sweethearts during their teenage years, the rapper also sprung up a teenage romance with Lauren London.

London and Lil Wayne kept an on-again, off-again relationship until breaking up in 2009. After having his first child, Reginae Carter, with Toya Johnson, Lil Wayne had Kameron Carter, a son, born in September 2009 with Lauren London.

“We were in a relationship that didn’t make it. We tried more than once to revive it, and we were engaged briefly years ago, but we eventually parted ways. My son’s father is an intelligent, loving, and lovable person who will always be a dear friend. That is all.”

London told in an interview with KathleenCross.com referencing the end of the relationship.

Later down the line, London went on to date L.A. native rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was tragically murdered in March 2019.

Singer Nivea (2002-2010)

Lil Wayne dated Nivea B. Hamilton, also known as Nivea, from 2002 to 2010. After the two started dating for a few months, Wayne proposed in December 2002. She relived the proposal in a 2003 interview with Sister To Sister magazine.

(L-R) Toya Johnson (Left), Nivea (Center) and Lauren London ( Right).Photo:@laurenlondon @toyajohnson @thisisnivea/Instagram

“He got down on his knee and he was like, ‘I know I’m young, but I’ve been through enough relationships to know and understand the meaning of what love is.’ He was just perfect,” said Nivea, referencing her relationship at the time with the American rapper.

Lil Wayne and Nivea’s relationship was short-lived as Wayne called off their engagement in 2004. Nivea then went on to marry Terius Youngdell Nash, aka American singer-songwriter The-Dream.

Nivea and The-Dream had their first child together, Navy Talia Nash, who was born in May 2005.

Shortly afterward, Nivea and The-Dream welcomed twins sons London and Christian born in 2006.

In 2007, The-Dream and Nivea ended their relationship and filed for divorce. She then took up with Lil Wayne again, and they had one child together, Neal Carter, who was born in November 2009. Lil Wayne, now a father to four children, decided to officially end his relationship with Nivea in 2010. They continue to remain good friends.

In 2007, The-Dream released his song “Nikki” allegedly about the strange love triangle between himself, Lil Wayne and Nivea.

Keri Hilson (2008-2009)

Lil Wayne and singer and actress Keri Hilson were romantically linked from 2008 to 2009. Wayne and Hilson bonded over music, and in 2008 Wayne appeared on Hilson’s 2008 single “Turnin On Me”.

Keri Hilson. Photo: Kerihilson/Instagram

Lil Wayne and Hilson also toured together as part of the I Am Music tour in 2009.

Young Money and Young Love: Trina (2005-2012)

Among the many women and different relationships Lil Wayne has been with in his career, his relationship with Miami native rapper Trina was well known. Lil Wayne and Trina were reportedly dating from 2005 to 2012 in an on-again, off-again relationship.

[L-R] Trina and her mother Vernessa Taylor. @trinarockstarr/Instagram

In 2017, Trina opened up in an interview with Billboard about her and Lil Wayne’s time together.

“Wayne is a very great person. Wayne never did anything wrong to me. The thing is, when I dated Wayne — which was so many years ago — we were just real young.”

They ended things on good terms.

Sarah Bellew Vivian (2005-2009)

Lil Wayne began dating Atlanta media personality Sarah Bellew Vivian between 2005 and 2009. The American rapper and Bellew had their first child together, Dwayne Carter III, who was born in October 2008, making him Lil Wayne’s second child.

“I was young, I was like 19,” she said in a 2014 interview with Global Grind TV. “I was just in love… But I liked being behind the scenes, ’cause it was so new to me. All of it.”

Sources have confirmed Lil Wayne and Bellew remain good friends and continue to co-parent their now-teenage son, Dwayne Carter III.

Lil Wayne Dating Actresses to Models

They Were Almost Married: La’Tecia Thomas (2019-2020)

Lil Wayne and plus-size Australian model La’Tecia Thomas started dating in 2019.

Lil Wayne (left), Letcia Thomas (right): (Credit: Leticia IG)

The American rapper and Thomas were engaged, which was confirmed in April 2019, but things ended abruptly when Wayne called it quits in 2020.

The two initially met on social media after Wayne slid into Thomas’ DMs while travelling overseas.

“I saw someone on TV and I was like, ‘I don’t know how to get in touch with this person,’” said Lil Wayne referring to his crush on Thomas. “I met a very, very special person.”

The couple reportedly got matching tattoos, which sparked engagement rumors when Thomas was seen flaunting her massive rock on Instagram in Fall of 2019.

In February 2020, Lil Wayne and Thomas made their red-carpet debut at Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” album release party in Miami.

The rapper called off his engagement with fiancée La’Tecia Thomas in May 2020.

Christina Millian (2014-2015)

Lil Wayne and singer songwriter and actress Christina Milian dated from May 2014 to November 2015.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Christina Milian attends The Hair-Tique presented by Phil On Hair at Goya Studios on September 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

The couple briefly dated but collaborated creatively on a number of music projects including Milian’s 2015 single “Do It.”

Dana Lee (2012)

Lil Wayne and model Dana Lee had been rumoured to be in a relationship back in 2012.

Their relationship was brief, with Wayne and Lee keeping their relationship out of the public eye. Both Wayne and Lee have yet to confirm their time together in public.

Dhea Sodano (2011-2019)

Although Lil Wayne was with Milian from 2014 to 2015, he’d also been sporadically dating Dhea Sodano since 2011.

Relationship rumours about Lil Wayne and Dhea Sodano dating began to circulate a year later in 2012.

In 2018, the former Suede Restaurant & Lounge waitress and Scottsdale, Arizona, native made a since-deleted anniversary post on social media claiming they’d been together for seven years.

According to iHeart Radio, Lil Wayne and Sodano ended things in 2019.

Skylar Diggins (2011)

Lil Wayne dated professional basketball player Skylar Diggins in 2011.

The two were rumored to be romantically involved and were spotted together at multiple basketball games, including the WNBA Finals in 2011.

Tammy Torres (2009-2011)

Lil Wayne was romantically linked to Tammy Torres from 2009 to 2011 while Torres was rumored to be hooking up with Drake.

After getting out of jail, the Young Money rapper dropped the song “How To Hate,” which addressed the situation with Torres and Drake.

Teairra Marí (2008-2011)

Lil Wayne dated American TV personality Teairra Marí from 2008 to 2011.

While Teairra Marí has made headlines recently for her public feud with 50 Cent, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood personality was also once linked to Wayne.

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 20: Teairra Mari attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Opening up on a 2017 interview with “Hollywood Unlocked,” Teairra Marí shared details about her time dating the Young Money rapper.

“I’m not gon’ get into the experience, now. He is clean.” she said, referring Lil Wayne’s substance and drug abuse issues.

Farrah Franklin (2009-2008)

Lil Wayne dated former Destiny’s Child singer Farrah Franklin from 2007 and 2008.

The two did not last long due to lifestyle differences and went their separate ways.

In a 2015 interview with VladTV, Franklin confirmed she wasn’t prepared for Lil Wayne’s “rock star” career, admitting she caught Wayne cheating. They broke up not long afterward.