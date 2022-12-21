‘I Want My Money Back’: Lyfe Jennings Slams Mario After He Seemingly Joins Critics Who Clowned His Vocals in Viral Concert Performance

Lyfe Jennings went viral over the weekend after fans slammed his vocals at a concert, and fellow R&B singer Mario got dragged into the mess. On Sunday, Dec. 18, a fan shared a clip on Twitter of the 44-year-old’s performance with the caption “I went to see Lyfe Jenningz last night & when I tell you never tf again…I want my mf money back.”

I went to see Lyfe Jenningz last night & when I tell you never tf again…I want my mf money back 😒 pic.twitter.com/NQWDDVUxN3 — L’z (@Lz81Six) December 18, 2022

Jennings received even more criticism after The Shade Room shared the same video on Instagram. He used the moment to take aim at the gossip blog and promote his new single “Till You Gone.”

“The is exactly why Shade Room in my new video, ‘Till You Gone’ lol. They won’t love me till I’m gone. I’m a whole legend out here c.w.t.h. can’t wait to hate,” he wrote with a laughing emoji. “They love me cause I show up as meeee!”

Later, Mario chimed in to the conversation in the comments, using the shaking my head emoji.

Jennings responded to the 36-year-old directly, writing, “@marioworldwide that’s why I f— with the rappers. R and B n—- be fake AF. So much I could say but my numbers speak for themselves and my rep do too.”

Mario responded again in the comments after The Shade Room reposted Jennings’ response and promoted his upcoming single, “Like Her Too.”

The Grammy-nominated singer said, “Yo, what is this n##### Lyfe’s IG, I been tryna find him. Nah, FR [for real] help…?” “LIKE HER TOO” out 23rd December.”

R&B legends Lyfe Jennings and Mario exchange words over Instagram. (Photo: @Theshaderoom/Instagram.)

The “Let Me Love You” singer continued in his Instagram Story, where he explained that he meant “no harm.”

“Crazy s—…I really don’t be meaning no harm to [the black ninja emoji],” he added. “I was just like why she had to post that video.”

Mario responds after Lyfe Jennings calls him out over his vocal skills at a recent performance. (Photo: @marioworldwide/Instagram.)

The “Hypothetically” singer returned with a direct jab, writing, “Y’all make music about drugs, sex, money u really don’t have. We not the same.”

Lyfe Jennings makes his final clap back at R&B critics over his singing at a recent performance. (Photo: @lyfejennings/Instagram.)

After seeing the negative commentary and backlash against Jennings, his loyal fan base shared more footage from his performance. One person said, “I hate The Shade Room, this man literally in my face, and Lyfe Jennings vocals did not disappoint.”

I hate The Shade Room, this man literally in my face and Lyfe Jennings vocals did not disappoint pic.twitter.com/57siB7G1X0 — Cardi-Moo-Glare TOMORROW 2 💎💎💎👠♏️ FAN ACCOUNT (@CardiChop) December 19, 2022

A second person said, “Everybody has an off day; but what we not gon’ do is act like this man can’t sing…whoooooo!? can’t what!? Puhhh-leaseee!…What I just say last week!? I’m riding unconditionally behind my favs.”