Meek Mill Isn’t Taking Kanye West’s Clubhouse Diss Lightly, Fires Back In Series of Tweets

Meek Mill has returned the jab after Kanye West scoffed at the thought of receiving advice from him.

On Dec. 10, West joined music executive Wack 100 on the audio platform Clubhouse for a conversation about the artist’s recent controversies stemming from his anti-Semitic commentary.

Meek Mill responds to Kanye West laughing at him on Clubhouse (Photo: @meekmill/Instagram

During the chat, the GOOD Music label founder’s “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which he donned alongside Candace Owens during Paris Fashion Week in October, was brought up.

At the time that he unveiled the shirt, several celebrities spoke out against West for the T-shirt, which seemingly served as the antithesis of Black Lives Matter. Among those who were outraged was Mill.

The once in-demand producer quipped, “I put white lives matter on a t-shirt, and they said, ‘You know what, let’s go get celebrities. Let’s go get Puff Daddy, let’s get Dave Chappelle, let’s get Meek Mills.’ What makes somebody think Meek Mills can say something to me?”

He then erupted into a fit of laughter and added, “This is the funniest thing. Yo man, I’m about to start crying laughing, somebody thought Meek Mills? Sorry. I’m literally in tears. Somebody say Meek Mills.”

Well, the following day, Mill addressed West. In his response, he made sure to mention family, considering the topic has been a sore spot for the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper since he and Kim Kardashian separated and ultimately divorced.

“Never lost my mind for fame or money…I still have my family…my people respect me … I’m freeing people from prison…I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal…I’m chilling wit my son and his friends today.. y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol.”

In a second tweet, where he implied that West is old enough to know how to use his platform for good, the “All Eyes On You” lyricist wrote, “I mean 50 on clubhouse drawing and not doing any positive wit ya following at that age is hittttt… you can be old or young on clubhouse it’s a place to connect!”

When the controversy surround the shirts arose, Mill took to his Instagram story and wrote, “I used to listen to ye every night and jail for motivation on god! And came home and watched him s**t on my name and brand like nothing…It hurts my heart to even know some of y’all this crazy and lame…. What you be doing for fame driving you crazy… look how hard you came at me n**ggas know I’m vocal it’s like you hate your own people.”

For months now, fans have watched the 24-time Grammy Award winner fall from his billionaire status and lose monumental business deals. And it seems no one, group or religion, is off limits whenever a camera, mic or keyboard is in front of him.

In November, West criticized O’Neal’s business relationship with Canadian billionaire Jamie Salter in a since-deleted tweet. When the four-time NBA champ responded, he wrote, “Believe me you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west ‘ got more money than you, so why would i listen to you’ take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother.”