‘Smart Man, But He Missed the Mark’: Steve Harvey Dishes on the Dating Advice He Gave His Daughters, Fan Are on the Fence About Its Efficacy

Steve Harvey has plenty of relationship advice to share with his female fans.

As the father of four daughters, the comedian has already had his fair share of conversations about the dos and don’ts of dating. Steve has twin daughters, Brandi and Karli Harvey, with his ex-wife Marcia Harvey. He also has two stepdaughters, Lori and Morgan Harvey, with his wife of 15 years, Marjorie Harvey.

Steve Harvey. Photo:@iamsteveharveytv/Instagram

Not to be forgotten, he also made his mark in the literary world when he coined himself a relationship guru after penning “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man” and “Straight Talk No Chaser,” which are books marketed to help women navigate the landscape of intimate relationships with men from a man’s perspective.

In a clip from his Facebook show, “Steve on Watch,” a female audience member shared that she was single and dating, but struggling to get offers for a second date from any of her suitors. Steve responded by giving her the advice he has shared with each of his daughters. “You must let him see what he can get, but make him imagine what he can have,” said Steve. He continued, “This is very smart, ladies. You must let him see what he can get, but gotta make him imagine what he can have. That’s what we want, the thing that’s hardest to get.”

His advice sparked an array of reactions in the comments, from people saying that his guidance was spot on, others asking for clarifications, and those who felt he did little to help. “Guess Steve want his daughters to let the men imagine what they can get so the longer it takes them to get it, the netter for Steve cause they might quit it b4 the hit it…” wrote one person. Another commented, “Steve is a smart man, but he missed the mark completely on this one.”

Steve is not limited to weighing in on the relationships of strangers. He has also spoken out about the couple closest to him. Of his four daughters, Lori is the one who makes the most headlines with her love life. The model has been linked to a handful of notable figures in the entertainment industry, as well as international soccer star Memphis Depay, whom she was once engaged to. However, it is Lori’s movie star ex Michael B. Jordan who has made her personal life one of the most talked-about topics.

While the former couple was in the throes of love, the “Kings of Comedy” headliner said that he liked Jordan, but still had his dutiful watchful eye on the actor. “I mean, I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass … just in case I need it,” said Steve on his syndicated radio show. Whether Steve was really rooting for the couple to go the distance became irrelevant when they broke up during the summer of 2022 after more than a year and a half together.