Cardi B Issues a  Message to Anyone Considering Cosmetic Surgery After Revealing She Removed 95 Percent of Her Butt Injections

The popular surgery trend to enhance one’s rear end doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. Celebrities are even being more transparent about their work, including rapper Cardi B, who recently shared her experience getting butt injections and how she has since removed them. However, the “Tomorrow 2” guest emcee also issued a warning for fans interested in getting the controversial procedure.

During an unfiltered Instagram Live session, the 30-year-old emcee born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar spoke openly about the process of achieving her enhanced figure before revealing that last August she removed 95 percent of her butt injection following the birth of her son Wave Set Cephus whom she shares with the Migos rapper Offset, cousins of the late Takeoff who tragically passed away last November.

“After I gave birth to my son, my ass was f-cking huge. I almost gained 20 pounds, and that went everywhere on my body,” the Bronx native explained before debunking allegations that “A lot of people thought that as soon as I gave birth, I got my body done.”

“No, b–ch, I didn’t,” she continued. “In August, I did surgery, and I removed 95 percent of my biopolymers [butt injections]. It was a really crazy process.” Cardi revealed she initially got butt injections when she was just 20. Although she didn’t experience adverse effects such as pain, discoloration, or other health complications triggered by the procedure, as seen in some cases, she’s still opposed to the operation.

“If you young — if you 19, if you 20, if you 21 — and sometimes you too skinny and you be like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t got enough fat to put on my ass,’ so you resort to ass shots, don’t f-cking do it,” she said. “I am super, super, super, super against ass shots. I’m super against biopolymers.” Cardi admitted her second pregnancy “did a f–king number,” making her want to “fix my s–t up.”

The mother of two garnered applause for sharing a highly private yet sensitive topic. “She genuinely just can’t do no wrong for me. I absolutely love her. She’s so real that libra sh-t shines though she’s a beautiful honest soul,” wrote one YouTube user. Another person added, “Love Cardi, No matter how rich she gets, she always keeps it 100%.!”