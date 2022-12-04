‘We Not In the Mood’: Cardi B. Issues Stern Warning Amid Grieving Journey Says She Feels ‘Hopeless’ in Repairing Offset’s Happiness Following Takeoff’s Death

It’s been nearly a month since the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff, and relatives of the beloved Atlanta emcee are struggling to cope with the 28-year-old’s devasting passing. Cardi B recently opened up to fans about her journey, admitting that she feels “hopeless” in helping her husband, Offset, deal with the Nov. 1 event that claimed the life of his cousin and bandmate.

In a since-deleted voice memo on Twitter uploaded Monday evening on Nov. 28, the Bronx native spoke on dealing with the mental damage caused by the “Hotel Lobby” rapper’s slaying outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston in the downtown area a little after 2:30 a.m. Quavo was in attendance but was not harmed. Two other individuals, a man and a woman were also injured but will be OK.

“I know that y’all been seeing my Insta-Stories, and y’all see Offset in and out of my Stories and everything. We living our life normally. But deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” the “Please Me” rapper began.

The 30-year-old shared that she was hesitant to talk about the incident, stating, “And I feel like if I talk about the incident, so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel, like what muthaf–kas been really going through, y’all would say, ‘Sympathy. Oh, sympathy,’” before clarifying, “And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case.”

The “Bodak Yellow” emcee, who’s been married to Offset since 2017, admitted, “But, no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile.” She revealed that the “Clout” rapper has been “Seeing him randomly cry. Seeing him trying to distract his mind. Completely f–king schedule been changing trying to keep up with work after everything he been going through for these past couple of weeks.”

A seemingly frustrated Cardi B concluded her memo with a warning, stating: “We not in the mood to be f–king playing around with y’all, dead-a–. I will dead-a– kill y’all. Stop f–king playing.”

The audio was captured and reposted by blog site, The Neighborhood Talk. Fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages to Cardi, including one user who confirmed the star’s painful task, writing, “Watching your significant other grieve is SO HARD!!” They added, “Nothing you do or say helps. It’s the hardest thing to go through. They easily transform into someone else. Sending them love and sending Cardi so much strength.”

Another person urged the female emcee to take a break from online activity, writing, “Sis needs to cleanse from social media especially now, bc the internet is the devil’s playground.”

It would be two weeks before fans would see a statement from Offset after his cousin’s untimely passing. “Dear Take, the pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare,” he wrote in a heartfelt message to the emcee.

Elsewhere he added, “Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after. ”

Takeoff, born, Kirshnik Khari Ball, was laid to rest following a star-studded and sold-out memorial service at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Nov. 11. His murder remains unsolved.