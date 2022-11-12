‘I’m Still Recovering from What Really Happened’: Spice Addresses BBL Surgery Complication Rumors and Gives Update on What Health Scare

Queen of Dancehall Spice finally addressed rumors surrounding her health and well-being after fans showed concerns following claims she had been in a coma due to BBL procedure complications in the Dominican Republic.

The Jamaican sensation, who was born Grace Latoya Hamilton, in an attempt to dispute false narratives placed upon her, broke her social media fast to let the public know about what’s been going on in her life.

Spice Photo:@spiceofficial/Instagram

“Thank you Jesus for saving my life. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” Spice wrote as the introduction to her lengthy caption.

In her Instagram post, she admitted to having surgery, but not plastic surgery. After suffering from a damaged hernia, Spice was sent to a hospital for “immediate surgery.”

According to the Grammy-nominated artist, her hernia “sent my body into sepsis” an infection complication that occurs when chemicals released in the bloodstream to fight an infection lead to inflammation in the body.

Spice continued, “As you know I’ve been off Social Media for a while to rest mentally, so little did I know that during my medical scare it was already been said that I had a heart attack, I was in a Coma, and I also died 🤷🏾‍♀️but none of that is true.”

Spice reportedly is still in recovery from her hernia surgery.

“I’m still recovering from what really happened so thanks so much for all the prayers and concerns, please take great care of yourself, eat, live, love laugh, like it’s your last day”

Many sent the “Love and Hip Hop” alum well-wishes along with messages relating to a speedy, healthy recovery for her.

“Love, light, and complete healing to you! Happy to hear that you are alive and well.”



“God is the boss, you’re loved and highly favored sis.”



Spice may have beat the plastic surgery allegations unlike perhaps many other celebrities. Just recently, Nene Leakes, formerly of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” reportedly underwent a “professional bbl” surgery where fat was removed from her stomach, sides and butt.

K. Michelle, who was also a part of the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise is another public figure who has gotten a BBL, however, she since has undergone a removal process due to the booty injections causing her to have health issues.

While Spice may have received a Brazilian Butt Lift in the past, she now is speaking out to say that she has not had a recent procedure.