Tia Mowry Sends Well-Wishes to Her Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict on His Birthday, a Day after Facing Backlash for Seemingly Shading the Actor with This Post 

Tia Mowry recently showcased that despite going through a divorce with her estranged husband Cory Hardrict, she appreciates his role as a father in their children’s lives. Mowry sent well-wishes to the actor on his 43rd birthday on Nov. 9.

The “Sister, Sister” star filed for divorce from Hardrict last month and cited irreconcilable differences as a reason behind the demise of their 14-year marriage. Although details regarding the split are limited, Mowry, who has been with Hardrict for over two decades, has requested joint and legal custody of the pair’s two children, Cree Hardrict, 11, and 4-year-old Cairo Hardrict.

Tia Mowry wishes her estranged husband Cory Hardrict a happy birthday in an Instagram story. Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram



In the Instagram story shared the same day as Hardrict’s birthday, Mowry uploaded a throwback photo of the “All American: Homecoming” star and their two children as they enjoyed an outing in Europe. In addition to the image, the 44-year-old added Stevie Wonder’s 1980 hit song “Happy Birthday.”

In the caption, Mowry thanked Hardrict for being “the best father” to Cree and Cairo. Adding the celebration and blue emojis, she wrote, “Happy Birthday @coryhardrict. Thank you for being the best father to our beautiful babies.”

Earlier that day, Hardrict honored his special day by sharing a throwback photo of himself with the caption, “Happy Birthday to God’s warrior.”

Cory Hardrict Photo:@coryhardrict/Instagram

On Nov. 8, Mowry was caught liking and commenting eyes emoji on an Instagram post by Lee Hammock, which suggested to some fans that one of the estranged couple’s issues was that she was the primary breadwinner in the household.

The motivational speaker’s video showcased a scenario of a couple disagreeing over bills. One individual was seen excited to pay bills with their significant other, while the other tried using manipulative tactics to prolong the responsibility.

Hammock’s caption read, “Some toxic people will refuse to contribute around the home in any way #toxic #toxicpartner.”