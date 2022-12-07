Why Did Trevor Noah Leave the Daily Show? Here’s What We Know

Earlier in September, comedian Trevor Noah announced his departure from “The Daily Show” just as he reached his seven-year milestone.

Why Did Trevor Noah Leave the Daily Show?

The comedian’s reasoning for exiting the popular satirical show is simply based on him creating and managing more time to achieve his different career goals while still prioritizing his outside life.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Trevor Noah attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

In a recent “Today” interview with Hoda Kotb, Noah explained a revelation he acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it had on his life and career.

“I realized during the pandemic, everyone talks about a work-life balance,” he explained to Kotb, “But, that almost, you know, creates the idea that your work and your life are two separate things. When in fact, I came to realize during the pandemic that it’s a life-life balance.”

According to Noah, an individual’s “life-life balance” is based on how one chooses to live their own life during the inevitably expired time given to them.

He continued, “Your life doesn’t stop because you’re working or not working. And so, if you wanna make more time for family, if you wanna make more time for friends and what you wanna do and everything … Time is the one thing we cannot increase. So it was a case of like make more time, find a way to create that time.”

What is Trevor Noah Doing Now?

Noah surely put his money where his mouth was and found a way to create time to hone into different projects in his career such as his new Netflix documentary “I Wish You Would,” which follows the 38-year-old’s comedic journey to self-discovery while tackling other issues such as politics and COVID-19.

Netflix isn’t the only way fans will be able to see Noah’s charismatic energy. He is taking his talent back on the road for more stand-up comedy shows. Currently, Noah is preparing for his “Off the Record” tour and tickets are still on sale.