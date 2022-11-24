Trevor Noah Shares More Insight On Why He’s Leaving ‘The Daily Show’ and How His Journey to Self-Identity Inspired His New Stand-Up Special, ‘I Wish You Would’

Trevor Noah’s new stand-up comedy, “I Wish You Would,” recently dropped on Netflix and fans can see him comedically touch over topics such as his German heritage, COVID-19, and of course, politics.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Trevor Noah attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The Emmy-winning comedian’s journey of confidently figuring out his identity is what helped fuel this one-hour, eight-minute special. For those who are unaware, the 38-year-old’s ethnicity is pretty diverse. His mother is a Xhosa woman from South Africa while his dad is a Swiss-German man from Switzerland.

As soon as the film opened up, Noah was discussing his experience traveling to Switzerland for the first time. While on the journey of witnessing this side of his culture, Noah began to understand a pressing thought that his father “didn’t really love him” actually was a false narrative and that his dad was, “Just Swiss.” He continued to tell his audience, “They’re all like that.”

Throughout the witty comedy, fans can see how important Noah’s roots are to him. Learning about his dad’s German side was such an important basis for his own self-identity that he decided to learn German in order to impress his father.

While learning an eighth language simply to gain a closer connection to family is an impressive skill, Noah shared with the already amped-up crowd that his father wasn’t all that impressed with his hard work, which prompted even more laughter from those listening.

The South-African actor recently broke the hearts of many following his exit from his satirical news show, “The Daily Show,” after seven years.

In an official post on social media for “The Daily Show,” Noah shared his desire to experience the world of stand-up as he travels to different countries.

“I spent two years um in my apartment, not on the road. You know, stand-up was done, and when I got back out there again I realized there’s another part of my life that I want to.. I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” he expressed.

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

It’s been announced that Noah’s final episode for “The Daily Show” is scheduled for Dec. 8, 2022.