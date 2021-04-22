‘That Makes No Sense’: Keke Palmer Sparks a Debate After Sharing Her Definition of Being ‘Single’

Keke Palmer is clarifying what single means to her fans after sparking a debate from what was supposed to a funny TikTok video.

On April 20, she tweeted, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but being single doesn’t mean you’re sleeping with every1. It means you’re not committing yourself to any1 for less than what you want. The person that wants you all to themselves will rise to the occasion of having that PRIZE. #MayTheBESTWin.” The self-proclaimed “Millennial Diva” decided to further explain on Instagram.

Keke Palmer (Photo: @keke/Instagram)

Adding the screenshot of the tweet as her IG post, she wrote in the caption, “#MillennialTalks #LetsGetIntoIt I feel like you can get to know someone really well by just being their friend lol. There is no expectations and you can really know a person without them putting on a fake face. I used to think having a gf or bf title meant everything, but all it would do is make me feel restricted and force performative actions based off of the title. I would end up feeling like, it would’ve been better if you had just stayed “my lil friend” haha. I can be my own boyfriend/girlfriend, pooh. What else u got? A life partner requires true friendship(according to my mom who’s been married for 32 years 😍), if you can offer me true friendship, then hey.. we could be getting somewhere. #ThisIsHowISeeIt #WhatWorksForYou.”

Keke Palmer talks about what it means to be single. (Photo: @keke/Instagram)

These lengthy explanations of what single means for the actress comes after she posted a TikTok about the same subject fueling a debate. In the video, she said, “Dudes be like ‘I want you to be my girlfriend.’” And when the dramatic TikTok sound came on, she said, “But are you going to marry me? Are we ready to take it somewhere out of kid world. Because I’m not trying to be locked into nothing unless you gon lock me in for life. Because we can just be friends and kick it until we ready to go.” Most times, when TikTok users add drama sounds to their videos, it’s supposed to be because they are about to say something funny. But apparently some viewers didn’t see it that way.

One person said, “This is stupid no cap fuk you mean you Single till you married people date braa😂 you got a bunch of little girls in the comments talking about period boo.” Someone else said, “That makes no sense. You have to build up to a marriage. Put the work in.”

The actress did have many fans who agreed with her opinion. One wrote, “I feel this though. I’m trying to have a life partner, not a moment partner with a fancy title.” Another wrote, “IRS say I’m single then I’m single. 😂😂.”