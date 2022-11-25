‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became an Actor’: Blair Underwood Announces Engagement to His Friend of 41 Years Following Divorce from Wife of 27 Years

Blair Underwood has reportedly found love with his friend of 41 years. The Emmy Award-winning actor has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday after announcing his recent engagement to a woman named Josie Hart. The news was shared on Instagram along with a photo of the new couple, which attended the 50th International Emmy Awards on Monday, Nov. 21.

“My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée, Josie Hart. The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought-provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud,” wrote Underwood the following day on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

“The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. She’s had my back since before I even became an actor,” he said. “When a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins! #trinilife pc: DiaDipasupil.”

Blair Underwood announces engagement to his best friend of 41 years, Josie Hart. (Photo: @blairunderwood_official/Instagram.)

Sheila E., Niecy Nash, David Alan Grier, DeWanda Wise and Emmanuel Lewis were among the fellow actors and entertainers who wrote congratulatory messages in Underwood’s comments. However, a few were a little salty to find out the “Ironside” star is off the market.

“I’m CRUSHED but at the Same Time, I’m n love w/mature Love Soooooooo CONGRATULATIONS,” said comedian Luenell. Talk show host Sherri Shepherd wrote, “Somebody call 9-1-1 my breathing is laboured and I can’t feel my heart beat anymore.”

A third social media user said, “Devastated, but congrats…sniff, sniff.”

Underwood’s friend and “Asunder” co-star Michael Beach added, “It was a real pleasure meeting Josie. My wife and I were really taken by her. Congrats my friend.”

It’s unclear exactly when Underwood and Hart got engaged or when they began dating. But last year in May 2021, the Broadway actor announced in a joint statement on Instagram that he was divorcing his now ex-wife, Desiree DaCosta.

“After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,” wrote the 58-year-old at the time. “It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us.”

Underwood and DaCosta share two sons, Paris, 25, and Blake 21, and one daughter, 23-year-old Brielle. The former couple said they would “continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”

Actor Blair Underwood and his wife, Desiree DaCosta, have announced they're ending their marriage after 27 years, calling it "a beautiful journey." pic.twitter.com/RGZKugCXNV — HBCU SiriusXM 142 (@HBCUSiriusXM142) June 1, 2021

Back in 2020, Underwood revealed that his ex-wife was the reason he took on the iconic role in the hit HBO series, “Sex In the City.” He played Dr. Robert Leeds, the sports medicine doctor who dated Cynthia Nixon‘s character, Miranda Hobbes.

He told Page Six, “When the offer came in, I mentioned it to my wife and she’s like, ‘No, you need to do that. Why are you even pausing? You want to go do that.’ I thank her for that.”