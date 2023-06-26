‘It’s a Beautiful Love Story’: Blair Underwood Gushes About Being In Love, Claims Former Spouses are ‘On-Board’ With His Marriage to a Friend of 41 Years Just Two Years After Divorcing His Wife of 27 Years

Blair Underwood is a newlywed again. The actor married his longtime friend Josie Hart in an intimate destination wedding in the Dominican Republic on June 24.

The beaming groom gushed about his second chance at love in an exclusive interview given to People. The “Something New” leading man told the outlet he was awestruck when he saw his bride dressed in her white Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona Couture Atelier gown.

Blair Underwood announces engagement to Josie Hart on Instagram along with a photo of the new couple, which attended the 50th International Emmy Awards on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

“The first time I saw her in the dress, she looked like a princess. She was so beautiful,” he said. “The deep emotions that were displayed during the ceremony, the lightness and fun of the reception — it all felt humbling because it all just fell into place. It was amazing.”

Hart was equally moved by the magical ceremony that was attended by 100 people, including actors Kim Fields and Malcom Jamal Warner, at the Casa de Campo Resort & Villas.

“His vows, to hear him say the words he said to me for our forever was incredible. Between our children and all of them giving toasts, the fireworks right after our first dance, the entire day was just beyond my expectations,” she said.

Blair and Hart made headlines in 2022 when he revealed that their longtime friendship had blossomed into something romantic after 41 years.

News of the relationship came a year after Blair and his ex-wife Désirée DaCota announced their split and subsequent divorce after 27 years of marriage. The former couple share three adult children, their sons Blake and Paris and daughter Brielle.

“After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & world on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago. It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three should to which God entrusted us,” began their joint statement in May 2021.

It went on to note that Blair and Désirée intended to continue to put the needs of their children first, even in this new chapter.

“We will continued to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately,” it continued before ending with a request for privacy and understanding.

At the time, fans reacted to the romantic development with disbelief. One person tweeted, “Blair Underwood left his wife for his best friend they been friends for 28 years that’s why I say grown men and women CANT be bestfriends because WHY YOU NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH YA BESTFRIEND???”

“Blair Underwood the type of man all women need to stay away from. Left his wife of 41 years to marry his best friend lmaooooo,” wrote a second individual.

And a third commented, “Blair Underwood getting a divorce and then getting engaged to his ‘longtime friend’ is why women have trust issues. he should’ve just married her from jump instead of wasting both him and his ex’s time lol.”

Blair Underwood marrying his female friend of 41 years this year less than a year after divorcing his first wife of 27 years is why I don’t always like female/ male best friends — badgyalAja❤️🇩🇴 (@AjaNicole_) June 26, 2023

Despite others’ skepticism, Blair told People that he and the mother of four always shared a deep connection but never disrespected their respective marriages.

“My mother loved and adored her,” he said of his new wife, whom he met when he was 16. “We lived separate lives on separate coasts. We never saw each other a lot. But when we talked, there’s always such a strong connection of just understanding each other.”

Actor Blair Underwood and his wife, Desiree DaCosta, have announced they're ending their marriage after 27 years, calling it "a beautiful journey." pic.twitter.com/RGZKugCXNV — HBCU SiriusXM 142 (@HBCUSiriusXM142) June 1, 2021

The “City of Angels” star further stated that even his ex-wife supported the new union. “For all of those who know us, and I’m talking about our nine kids, grandkids, and former spouses. For everybody to be on-board and embrace and accept this union is nothing but God,” said Blair.

He continued, “To find love and discover love in someone who’s been around in my life, in my family’s life, and as I have been in hers, for so long in an honorable, platonic way. To find each other in this space when we’re both single and looking to see how we’ll spend the rest of our lives. It’s a beautiful love story.”

Aside from being recognized for marrying her famous best friend, Hart has opted to live her life outside of the limelight.