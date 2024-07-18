‘That Man Left His Wife of 27 Years for His Best Friend’: Blair Underwood Faces Criticism After Fans Revisit Shocking Marriage Scandal

Actor Blair Underwood’s love life has been in the spotlight since he shockingly left his ex- wife Desiree DaCosta in 2021. They were together for nearly three decades.

Underwood was later linked to his longtime friend of over 40 years, Josie Hart. Apparently, after decades of friendship the relationship blossomed into something romantic, and he announced their engagement the following year.

Blaid Underwood faces criticism for marrying his best friend of over 41 years after leaving his wife of 27 years. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)



Many fans were initially enraged by Underwood’s pivot from his wife, whom he shares three children with, in favor of a close friend.

“Blair Underwood getting a divorce and then getting engaged to his ‘longtime friend’ is why women have trust issues. He should’ve just married her from jump instead of wasting both him and his ex’s time lol,” one person noted on X.

Another said, “This Blair Underwood story is making me crack up bc I know for a fact at least one or two of my exes was side-eyeing me for marrying the girl best friend I told them not to worry about.”

Underwood and DaCosta released a joint social media statement in May 2021, in which they described their marriage as “a beautiful journey.”

“After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,” the statement read. “It has truly been a beautiful journey,” Underwood and DaCosta continued.

“Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”

Actor Blair Underwood and his wife Desiree DeCosta at the Eden Roc hotel on January 14, 2006 in Miami Beach. Photo by Jay Kravetz pic.twitter.com/lTvGrLdK7l — jaykravetz (@jaykravetz1) January 14, 2024

In November 2022, the Golden Globe nominee revealed his engagement to Hart.

“My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancee Josie Hart,” Underwood wrote on Instagram. “The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths.”

The pair went on to tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony on June 24, 2023 at the Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic.

While some fans offered their well wishes to the new married couple, such as “Soul Food” actor Michael Beach, who commented, “Congratulations Blair – cheers to love,” under one of their wedding posts. Yet, some were not pleased to learn Underwood left his wife for another woman.

The unhappy fans have clearly still not gotten over it. Underwood joined SiriusXM host Karen Hunter on July 16, and after the interview Hunter shared a video of the “Madea’s Family Reunion” star to let social media users get a glimpse of what he looks like at 60.

The short clip posted by Theybf_daily sparked dozens of compliments but also reminded fans of the disdain many still harbor toward Underwood.

“That man left his wife of 27 years, for his best friend who was in his life during his marriage,” wrote one person.

“Blair underwood deadass left his wife for his best friend … why do grown men even have women best friends that’s weirdo s-t,” another commentator stated.

A third added, “That is none of my business… he is still fine!”

Some observers were seemingly in Underwood’s corner, suggesting they could relate to his personal situation and how “fine” he’s remained since his debut in the 1985 film “Krush Groove.”

One said, “He fine af but he always playing them mean men roles I was ready to throw some hot grits on him…”

Another chimed in, “He’s undeniably FIONE but I’m still VERY disappointed with him and yall know why!”

Despite her engagement to the high-profile actor, Hart has mostly kept details of her personal life private.

Underwood previously opened up about his marriage to DaCosta in 2008, when he spoke about his desire to be her problem solver.

“I wanted to be her rock, her protector,” the “L.A. Law” actor said of DaCosta during an interview with Oprah.com. “If she had a problem, I wanted to solve it. I thought that’s what was expected of me.”

Underwood also credited his now-former wife for encouraging him to take his iconic role as Miranda Hobbes’ love interest Dr. Robert Leeds on “Sex & the City.” He told Page Six, “I thank her for that.”