Over the past few years, CBD has become a staple in many American medicine cabinets. Some people use it daily for anxiety or pain relief. Others keep it on-hand for the occasional headache or backache. Since CBD is so versatile, CBD companies have developed many different types of CBD products to fit a variety of customer needs. The best CBD products are the ones that work best for you.

Should you try CBD oil, or would gummies better suit you? Is a CBD cream a good choice, or should you look into vape juice? If you’ve ever had questions like this, then you’ve come to the right place. We tried and reviewed countless CBD products and compiled a list of 10 that we believe to be the best of the best.

Best CBD Products: Oils, Gummies, and More

CBD has helped so many people experience freedom from pain, stress, and sleeplessness. But the quality of your CBD experience really depends on the quality of the product you use. The CBD industry is still growing and developing, which means not every CBD company is a home run.

You deserve the best of the best when it comes to your CBD — and any of these 10 best CBD products will give you just that.

Best Overall CBD Oil: Zatural Full Spectrum Custom CBD Oil Tincture

CBD dosage is different for everybody. You want a formula that’s personalized to you and your needs — yet, you still want the CBD to manage your pain, anxiety and other symptoms. Zatural’s Full Spectrum Custom CBD Oil Tincture fits the bill perfectly.

This formula is custom built for your personal preferences, providing individualized dosage through CBD boosters to really dial in your intake.

Boosters allow you to target specific areas or needs. Ones you can choose are:

CBG: Targets stress, anxiety and inflammation

Targets stress, anxiety and inflammation CBC: Targets pain and inflammation

Targets pain and inflammation CBN: Targets sleep, calm and relaxation

Pros:

THC-free formula

Personalized formula

Formulated by doctors

Free from pesticides and herbicides

Made in the USA from freshly sourced hemp

Cons:

None that we could find!

Zatural is a CBD company that aims to make the purest, safest CBD products possible. They only work with top-quality hemp farmers who grow without pesticides and other harsh chemicals. All of their oils are doctor-formulated and lab-tested, and they share their lab results openly. Zatural cold pressed their oil to better preserve its quality.

Buy Now!

Best for Everyday Use: CBDistillery Relief + Relax CBD Oil

Many people take CBD to help manage anxiety and anxiety-related symptoms. CBD oil is often the best option for anxiety because you can place the oil under your tongue and start feeling relief within minutes. This top-quality, full spectrum CBD oil receives rave reviews from customers who use it for stress relief and relaxation — and it’s perfect for everyday use.

CBDistillery Relief + Relax CBD Oil is made from non-GMO ingredients and is U.S. Hemp Authority Certified. With 1000 mg CBD per bottle, most people only need to take one dropper of the oil per dose. Reviewers say the oil tastes like hemp, but that the flavor is not overwhelming. It comes in a convenient dropper bottle.

Pros:

Moderate, 1000 mg potency is suitable for most users

Full spectrum oil contains beneficial terpenes

Made with non-GMO hemp oil

Third-party lab tested

CBD is extracted via CO2 extraction methods

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

CBDistillery was founded in Colorado in 2016. Since then, they have focused on creating some of the purest, most reputable CBD products on the market. Their CO2 extraction methods are consistent and thorough. They follow FDA guidelines, submit all of their products for lab testing, and coordinate with the U.S. Hemp Authority for accurate labeling. CBDistillery aims to stay on the forefront of the hemp market. Not only do they carry a great range of CBD products, but also CBN and CBG.

Buy Now!

Best CBD Gummy for Stress: CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

If you primarily take CBD for stress relief, then this is the product to try. CBDfx Mixed Berry CBD Gummies contain an ample 50 mg CBD per serving — enough to take the edge off on your most stressful of days. Some reviewers take them to relax before bedtime. Others use them for daytime relief when life gets demanding.

These gummies are not only potent, but delicious. And since they are made from organic, vegan, gluten-free ingredients, you can feel good about your purchase. The instructions say to take two gummies per serving, but many reviewers find they only need to take one. The gummies are also easy to split in half, so you can customize your dose.

Pros:

Vegan and gluten-free

Contain 50 mg broad-spectrum CBD per serving

Delicious mixed berry flavor

Backed by a 60-day guarantee

Cons:

Some reviewers find they take longer than average to kick in

CBDfx is a California-based company. They’re members of the California Hemp Council and U.S. Hemp Round Table, both of which help raise awareness of CBD and hemp in the U.S. CBDfx submits all of their products for lab testing, and their 60-day guarantee is one of the best in the industry. Their gummies have quite a following, but customers also love their CBD oil and tinctures.

Buy Now!

Best for Nighttime Use: Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower CBD Oil

Best for nighttime use, Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower CBD Oil can ease you into your evening relaxation with whole flower CBD and 2 mf of THC per serving. This oil comes in three potencies: 375 mg, 750 mg and 1500 mg.

Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower CBD Oil does not contain any preservatives or flavors. It’s a USDA Organic product and is made only from Kentucky-grown hemp flowers. Reviewers use this oil to manage arthritis pain, headaches, migraines, post-workout soreness, and a wide range of other symptoms.

Pros:

Vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO

Full spectrum formula for enhanced relaxation

USDA Organic

Comes in three potencies

Cons:

Natural hemp flavor is an acquired taste

Cornbread Hemp was the first CBD company to create products from Kentucky-grown hemp. They only make USDA Organic products, and they believe in the power of full-spectrum CBD extracts. Cornbread Hemp has an FDA-registered manufacturing facility, and they adhere to cGMP standards. They stand behind their products with a 30-day money back guarantee, and their customer service team is incredibly helpful.

Buy Now!

Athletes often like to use CBD after a hard workout. It helps ease muscle cramps and soreness, and it can even speed up recovery. This CBD cream contains a generous 1500 mg CBD per jar. It’s also formulated with arnica, another compound that helps soothe sore muscles.

Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream is formulated for fast absorption. You can rub it on a sore joint, or over an entire body part. Enjoy the cooling sensation as menthol, arnica, and CBD work together to ease your pain. The cream is made only with American-grown hemp and Certified Organic ingredients. You only need a dime-sized amount, so the container should last a while.

Pros:

Made with US-grown hemp

Non-GMO and certified Cruelty-Free

Contains a generous 1500 mg CBD per jar

Lab tested for purity and potency

Backed by a 60-day guarantee

Cons:

Hard to dose CBD per serving

Extract Labs is a science-driven CBD company that believes in making CBD accessible to everyone. They have partnered with universities to research the effects of CBD, and they’ve crafted a range of CBD products to suit varying customer needs. Extract Labs is very transparent in their advertising, and they openly share lab test results for all of their products.

Buy Now!

CBD can have a lot of benefits for skin. It can ease itchiness due to allergies or sensitivity. It can also soothe dry skin, help treat acne blemishes, and brighten your complexion. If you’re looking for a CBD lotion, we recommend trying Spectrum Daily Nourishing Full Body Lotion.

Pure Spectrum Daily Nourishing Full Body Lotion contains a rich blend of essential oils that absorb easily into your skin, carrying CBD along with them. Sweet almond oil, organic aloe, and olive oil make for a creamy, soothing lotion. Customers say the lotion helps keep their skin healthier during dry weather or after a sunburn. Many reviewers like to use it before bedtime since it also has a relaxing quality.

Pros:

Formulated with soothing oils for easy absorption

Third-party lab tested

Relaxing, fresh scent

Comes in an easy-to-use pump bottle

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Pure Spectrum is a company that believes in the healing powers of hemp. In addition to CBD oil and other oral CBD products, they make a lot of topicals, like this lotion. They use whole plant extracts in many of their products, and they buy from farms that grow with sustainable practices. Pure Spectrum products are THC-free and tested for purity.

Buy Now!

Sometimes you want to take CBD without having the flavor of CBD oil in your mouth, and without chewing a sweet gummy. CBD softgels are perfect for these occasions. You can swallow the softgel with a gulp of water, just like you would any capsule or tablet. There are plenty of good CBD softgels on the market, but we chose Joy Nutrition Premium CBD Softgels as our Best CBD Softgel.

Joy Organics CBD Softgels are made with full-spectrum CBD. Each softgel contains 25 mg CBD, which is a good serving for most people. Joy Organics offers carbon neutral shipping. Their products are third-party lab tested for purity and potency, and they contain less than 0.3% THC. One softgel can give you relief from pain, stress, or anxiety all day long.

Pros:

Made with full-spectrum CBD

Provides 25 mg CBD per softgel

Small and easy to swallow

Lab testing results are shared openly on the company website

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Joy Organics was founded by Joy Smith, a mother, grandmother, and humanitarian who had a personal experience with CBD and wanted to share its healing power with others. The company has a very customer-first approach. Their marketing is very transparent and straightforward, and their customer service team is always available to answer questions. Joy Organics’ products are medically reviewed and backed by a satisfaction guarantee.

Buy Now!

Best Tasting CBD Gummies: Green Roads Extra Strength CBD Relax Bears

These CBD gummy bears taste great and provide an ample dose of CBD. They’re expertly formulated by pharmacists, lab-tested for purity, and made in a cGMP-compliant facility. Each jar contains thirty 25 mg gummy bears in assorted flavors such as blue raspberry, lemon and orange.

Customers use Green Roads CBD Relax Bears for multiple purposes. Some reviewers take one at the end of the day to settle their mind. Others take a gummy before work to ease social or work-related anxiety. Still others use them to manage insomnia or arthritis pain. Overall, customers find that these gummies start working quickly, last through the day, and provide consistent relief.

Pros:

Made from USA-grown hemp

Ample 25 mg CBD per gummy

Lab-tested in an independent facility

Gluten-free

Delicious, assorted fruit flavors in every jar

Cons:

May cause drowsiness

Green Roads is an award-winning CBD company that believes in putting their customers first. They do market research to learn what customers are looking for in their hemp products, and then they craft products to suit those needs. Owned by pharmacists, Green Roads formulates their CBD products carefully. Their manufacturing facility is registered with the FDA, and their Customer Support team is always waiting to help.

Buy Now!

Taking a CBD gummy each day can be a good way to improve your overall mental and physical wellness. If this is your goal with CBD, then we recommend trying Koi CBD Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies. Customers say these gummies make them feel balanced, confident, and well — but not overly drowsy.

These gummies contain 10 mg CBD each, so you can take one or two, depending on your desired dose. Customers find the lemonade-berry flavor appealing and say it makes these gummies seem like a daily snack or treat. These gummies are allergen-free, vegan, and kosher. They come in bags of 6, or in jars of 20 or 60.

Pros:

Lab-tested for purity and potency

Vegan and kosher

Free from common allergens

Contain 10 mg CBD per gummy

Delicious lemonade-berry flavor

Cons:

Might not be potent enough for experienced users

Koi aims to create CBD products that are both beneficial and fun. Many of their products, including these gummies, come in tasty fruit flavors. They lab test their CBD not only for potency, but to make sure it is free from heavy metals and other contaminants.

Buy Now!

How We Chose Our Winners

When creating this list, we focused on selecting a range of products. We wanted to include the best CBD products for both new and experienced CBD users. We also wanted to feature both oral and topical products, along with remedies for various symptoms like pain and anxiety. But variety was not the only criterion we considered. Here are the core things we paid attention to when ranking products.

Company Ethics: We gave top priority to companies that share information openly with customers, are involved in professional organizations, and source vegan and organic ingredients.

Lab Testing: Lab testing is so important to ensure a CBD product is as potent as the manufacturers claim. We only listed products that are independently lab tested.

Effectiveness: Did we feel the effects of the CBD? Are other customers happy with the effects, too? Some products are stronger than others, and that’s okay — but a product has to perform as claimed to be considered for our awards.

Ingredient Quality: We favored companies that source their hemp from US growers. We also examined the quality of any other ingredients used in these products.

A whole team of CBD fans worked together to select the products on this list. So, our opinion is an informed one.

What Is CBD?

Hemp contains a number of active compounds called cannabinoids. CBD is one of the best-known of these cannabinoids. It has become quite popular thanks to its wide range of therapeutic benefits. CBD can:

Relieve inflammation

Ease pain

Calm stress

Fight anxiety and anxiety-related symptoms

Bring relief to patients with PTSD

Promote better sleep

CBD will not make you high. It is legal to produce, sell, and use in the United States as long as the CBD product does not contain more than 0.3% THC by weight. CBD companies achieve this by obtaining their CBD from hemp, not marijuana. Hemp plants are defined as cannabis plants that contain less than 0.3% THC.

As you look at various CBD products, you’ll see that they contain one of three “types” of CBD: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or pure CBD.

Full Spectrum CBD

Full spectrum CBD is actually more than just CBD. It’s the whole, natural oil extracted from the hemp flowers. Most hemp produces cannabinoids in addition to CBD, and full spectrum CBD oil contains these other cannabinoids. Which cannabinoids are present varies based on the strain of hemp used to produce the oil.

Common cannabinoids found in full spectrum CBD include:

CBG: This cannabinoid has strong anti-inflammatory properties. It is also good for glaucoma and cancer patients.

This cannabinoid has strong anti-inflammatory properties. It is also good for glaucoma and cancer patients. CBN: This cannabinoid is very relaxing and can help promote sleep when taken in the evening.

This cannabinoid is very relaxing and can help promote sleep when taken in the evening. THC: Legally compliant traces of THC may make a full spectrum CBD product more relaxing.

Thes cannabinoids don’t just work independently. They also work synergistically with each other via something called the entourage effect. So, taking a full spectrum CBD product with CBN, for example, can make the CBD even more effective than it would be on its own.

Full spectrum products often do more at a lower dose. If you’re taking CBD for panic attacks, chronic pain, or another more serious ailment, full-spectrum is usually your best option.

Broad Spectrum CBD

Broad spectrum CBD is similar to full-spectrum CBD in that it contains other cannabinoids and substances in addition to CBD. However, any traces of THC will have been removed from a broad spectrum product. If you want the benefits of the entourage effect but what to avoid THC, look for a broad-spectrum CBD oil or broad spectrum gummies.

CBD Isolate

The term “CBD isolate” just means pure CBD. If you’re new to CBD and don’t know how you’ll react to it, starting with a pure CBD product is often a good idea. Some people really like CBD isolate products for managing mild stress and promoting everyday wellness.

Common Types of CBD Products

New CBD users, especially, may feel overwhelmed by the huge selection of CBD products on the market. But really, all of these products can be broken down into a few simple categories. Then, it’s just about picking the type of product that best fits your symptoms and your lifestyle.

CBD Oils

This is the simplest type of CBD products. CBD oils are simply CBD suspended in a carrier oil, such as coconut oil or hemp seed oil. You can find full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate oils. CBD oil is often more affordable than other CBD products because it is simpler to make. Most oils don’t contain any added sugars, although some companies do make flavored CBD oils.

An advantage of CBD oil is that it’s easy to adjust your dose. You can take a drop more or a drop less, depending on the day. CBD oil is readily absorbed into the blood vessels beneath your tongue, so it goes to work quickly.

CBD Gummies

CBD gummies are a more fun, enjoyable way to take your CBD. People who don’t like the hemp flavor of CBD oil often prefer gummies. It can be nice to have your CBD already pre-portioned into a gummy for you. There’s also a lot less mess to worry about, and gummies are easy to transport.

CBD gummies do cost more than CBD oil, in many cases. It’s also a little harder to adjust your dose. Some people end up breaking gummies in half, which does work, but can prove inconvenient at times.

Some CBG gummies are made with gelatin. Others are made with pectin. Since pectin is derived from fruit, most pectin-based gummies are vegan. Gelatin-based gummies are not vegan as gelatin is derived from animal collagen.

CBD Softgels and Capsules

Do you just want to swallow your CBD and get it over with — and not worry about sugar or a hemp flavor in your mouth? CBD softgels might be the right choice for you. These are basically softgels filled with CBD. You swallow one or two, depending on your desired dose, and rinse it down with some water.

CBD softgels can be very discrete. You can take them in public without anyone knowing what you’re swallowing. However, CBD does take a little longer to kick in when taken in this manner.

CBD Topicals

CBD can also be absorbed through the skin. Applying it topically is a good way to take advantage of its anti-inflammatory and pain relieving properties for your muscles and joints. There are CBD gels, creams, and lotions that you can use for arthritis pain, post-workout pain, and other types of soreness.

CBD is good for the skin itself, too. Its anti-inflammatory properties allow it to help moisturize dry skin, soothe sunburned skin, and prevent blemishes.

CBD Vape Juices

CBD can also be vaporized and inhaled. You should only ever inhale CBD products made specifically for this purpose. Never inhale CBD oils intended for oral consumption.

When inhaled, CBD starts working within seconds. Vaporizing is a good option for people struggling with anxiety, panic disorders, and stress.

How to Take CBD for the First Time

Regardless of what type of CBD product you choose to use, there are a few guidelines to remember your first time around.

First, start with a low dose. Everyone reacts to CBD differently, and the best way to find your ideal dose is to go slow. If using CBD orally, 10 mg is a good dose to take the first time around. If that ends up not being enough, you can take 20 mg the next time. And if even 20 mg is not enough, you can try 30 mg or 40 mg.

Second, remember to be patient. Even faster-acting CBD products can take a while for the effects to build. Wait at least 2 hours before making a definitive judgment as to how much a product is helping you.

Here are some more specific tips for using certain types of CBD products for the first time.

Taking CBD Oil

When taking CBD oil, start by drawing your desired dose into the dropper. Deposit the dose beneath your tongue. Close your mouth, and hold the CBD there for 30 seconds before swallowing. This is called sublingual dosing, and it allows the CBD to be absorbed directly into the mucosal tissues in your mouth. You should start feeling the effects of the CBD soon after, although they’ll probably continue to grow stronger for the next hour or so.

Taking CBD Gummies

When taking CBD gummies for the first time, start with just half a gummy. Chew it completely, and swallow it. There’s usually no need to take CBD gummies with food, but pairing it with a snack that contains some fat may help the CBD take action a little faster. If taking CBD gummies before bed, remember to brush your teeth afterwards. Most CBG gummies contain sugar.

Taking CBD Softgels

Look for low-dose CBD softgels if you’re a first-time user. This way, you can take one softgel without taking too large of a dose. Swallow the softgel with water, like you would any other medicated capsule or softgel.

Using CBD Topicals

When using CBD topicals, make sure you start with clean skin. Use the amount recommended on the container, or perhaps a little less. Rub the product in well, and wash your hands afterwards. Don’t cover the area with clothing until it is entirely dry.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

CBD does not typically cause worrisome side effects. Even if you take more than needed, you’ll probably just feel tired and nauseous for a few hours until the excess CBD wears off.

The one important thing to be wary of with CBD is potential drug interactions. CBD does not pair well with a lot of prescription medications including blood thinners and some anti-depressants. So, if you are taking a prescription medication, check with your doctor or pharmacist before adding CBD to your routine.

When customers do complain of side effects to CBD, these are the most common ones mentioned.

Tiredness

If you’re taking CBD in the daytime, you don’t want to feel too tired or fatigued. If you think your CBD is making you too sleepy, try taking a smaller dose. Also try switching to a CBD isolate product. The other cannabinoids in full-spectrum CBD can make it more sleep-inducing.

Dry Mouth

CBD can interact with your salivary glands and cause them to release less saliva. Taking a CBD softgel instead of oil or gummies may minimize this effect. If you still have dry mouth, consider chewing sugar-free gum throughout the day to enhance saliva production.

Nausea

Nausea usually means you took more CBD than you should have. However, if you experience nausea even at lower doses, try taking CBD with a light snack. If you’re managing arthritis pain or muscle soreness, you could also try switching to a topical product like CBD gel or CBD lotion.

FAQs:

What is CBD?

CBD stands for cannabidiol. This is a natural compound found in hemp. CBD is legal in the United States, and it is widely used for a number of therapeutic reasons. People find that it helps ease anxiety, combat stress, and relieve their pain.

CBD is sometimes confused with THC, the active compounds in marijuana. However, there is a key difference between these two cannabinoids. While THC is psychoactive, CBD is not. CBD will not make you feel high, although it can put your mind at ease.

What are cannabinoids?

Cannabinoids are active compounds found in the Cannabis sativa plant. Hemp, which is defined as Cannabis sativa containing less than 0.3% THC, produces more than 100 different cannabinoids. Each strain of hemp produces different amounts of these cannabinoids.

CBD is an example of a cannabinoid — arguably the most common one. Other fairly well-know cannabinoids include CBN and CBG. CBN is known to be relaxing and is often recommended for evening use. CBG can be energizing and is better for daytime use.

How can I tell if a CBD company is good or bad?

The CBD market is rapidly growing and changing, and not all companies in the space are as responsible and reputable as you’d hope. So, it’s smart to do your research before buying from a particular CBD company. Here are some qualities to look for in a great cannabis company:

Lab Testing: Good companies send their products to third-party labs to ensure unbiased test results. You should be able to find those test results easily.

Good companies send their products to third-party labs to ensure unbiased test results. You should be able to find those test results easily. Detailed Product Descriptions: A good product description should tell you how much CBD the product contains, where the CBD comes from, the results you can expect, and what inactive ingredients the product contains.

A good product description should tell you how much CBD the product contains, where the CBD comes from, the results you can expect, and what inactive ingredients the product contains. Good Customer Service: Don’t be afraid to call or message the company and ask questions. The good ones will happily address your concerns.

Don’t be afraid to call or message the company and ask questions. The good ones will happily address your concerns. Ethics: If a company uses eco-friendly ingredients, sources their hemp locally, and so forth, you know they’re operating from a place of truth and caring.

Will CBD come up on a drug test?

No, CBD should not result in a positive drug test. Some employers and agencies do test for THC, a cannabinoid that is still federally illegal in the United States. However, CBD is a different molecule and will not trigger a positive test for THC.

Some full-spectrum CBD products contain tiny, trace amounts of THC. This should still not be enough to cause a positive test for THC. However, if you want to be extra careful, just stick to broad-spectrum and CBD isolate products that are promised to be 10% THC-free.

Can you put CBD oil on your skin?

Yes, most CBD oils are safe to use topically if you’d prefer to use them in this way. However, since the manufacturer usually intends for them to be taken orally, they may leave an oily residue on your skin or absorb poorly. You can use your CBD oil this way in a pinch, but if you plan on using CBD topically on a regular basis, look for a CBD product made specifically for topical use — like a CBD lotion or CBD salve.

If you’re stressed out, anxious, in pain, or struggling with insomnia, you would likely benefit from incorporating CBD into your routine. This powerful, natural cannabinoid is popular for a good reason: it works.

The list of 10 best CBD products above is a great place to start your search for the perfect CBD remedy. Whether you prefer a topical, gummies, or traditional CBD oil, there’s something on this list for everyone. Choose responsibly, pay attention to your dose, and look forward to hours of painless relaxation.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.