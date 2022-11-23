‘I Don’t Know How Hollywood Feel About Me Right Now’: Ice Cube Admits to Losing a Job Opportunity Worth $9 Million After Refusing to Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson revealed during his recent appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast alongside fellow rappers E40 and Too Short that he lost a job opportunity worth $9 million because he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The project Jackson was referring to was the film “Oh Hell No.” Last October, news outlets reported that the former NWA rapper was forced to leave the job after refusing the producer’s vaccine mandate.

Ice Cube (right) reveals during an interview on “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” alongside fellow rappers E-40 (left) and Too Short (center) that he lost a $9 million job opportunity because he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Photo:@millondollazworthofgame/YouTube

Jackson was set to star in “Oh Hell No” with comedian and actor Jack Black. Immediately following the news of Jackson’s departure and why he left the project hitting the web, fans chimed in with mixed opinions.

Since then, production for “Oh Hell No” has been halted because the studio couldn’t find a replacement for Jackson. On Nov. 21, Jackson addressed the issue head-on at the 1:10:55 mark of the interview when he was asked about future film projects.

He said, “Working you know what I’m saying hustling… I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—ing jab. I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab. F— that jab and f— y’all for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feel about me right now.”

Further in the conversation, Jackson clarified that he didn’t walk away from the role but was allegedly let go for not following the studio’s protocol. The 53-year-old said, “I didn’t turn [$9 million] down. Them motherf—ers wouldn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just didn’t give it to me.”

Despite that, Jackson claims he is working on a few projects and isn’t worried “about nothing.” As Jackson’s remarks began making the rounds on social media, fans’ opinions about the ordeal were mixed again.

Some felt that Jackson made his decision to not get the vaccine and because of that, he is out of $9 million. At the same time, others praised the “It Was a Good Day” emcee for standing firm with his decision not to get vaccinated.

“His choice! He made his choice. Now, he’s 9 million dollars poorer.”

“He has every right to be skeptical about a vaccine that had little to no time and research to develop.”

“And the sky is blue; he made his choice (shrugging emoji).”

“Ice Cube should not be blackmailed to do something that he don’t want to do to his body. He could get tested every single day, like others are doing. At the end of the day it should be his right & his #Choice because it’s his body.”