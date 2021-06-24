Sinbad Explains How Bill Cosby Helped Save His Job After Lying to Get on ‘A Different World’

Sinbad has Bill Cosby to thank for helping him keep his role on the show “A Different World.”

In a June 22 preview of the “Reunion Road Trip: It’s a Different World” special, Sinbad explained how Cosby saved his job. While speaking to his other cast mates from the show, the comedian said, “So I heard that they were looking for a comic to warm up the audience. I said, ‘what’s that?’” In the confessional, Sinbad said, “I have never warmed up a studio audience. So I lied to get the job.”

Sinbad credits Bill Cosby for saving his job on “A Different World” after he lied to get the role. Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Fulfillment Fund/ Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

While auditioning for the role, Sinbad began to fabricate which shows he had previously warmed up an audience for. He said he named “Magnum P.I.,” to which Jasmine Guy responded, “Magnum P.I. don’t have no warm-up, it’s a drama,” while smiling. Sinbad further explained that Magnum P.I. is a show set “outside with no studio audience.” He continued, “They were about to fire me right then and Cosby said, ‘no.’ He said, ‘This man should be on TV.’”

Some fans even credited Sinbad with breaking barriers and creating opportunities for stand-up comics to be actors as well. One person said, “It used to be rare to to see stand up comics who were also actors. Now we everywhere thanks to men like Sinbad.”

Another fan shared their appreciation for the show. One person said, “It’s was such a blessing to have seen this show air as child…..I’m so glad teens and young adults can watch it today! A remake could never do it justice.” Someone else wrote, “This show was everything to all of us. Can’t wait to watch this!”

“A Different World” was an NBC sitcom and spinoff of “The Cosby Show” and was initially created to tell the story of Denise Huxtable as she attended an HBCU. Eventually, Huxtable became less of the focus, and the stories began to center on the other college students like Whitley Gilbert-Wayne, Dwayne Wayne, Ron Johnson Jr., Winifred “Freddie” Brooks, and more.

E!’s “The Reunion Road Trip: It’s A Different World” special premieres on Thursday, June 24.