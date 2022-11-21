Who is Simone Biles dating? Simone Biles’ dating history proves one thing, her type screams athleticism. While she’s only been publicly linked to two men since entering the celeb limelight, the four-time gold medalist continuously proves she keeps 10s on and off the balance beam.

Simone Biles Dating History

Though Biles, 25, has been in a happy relationship with her fiancé, Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens for two years, there was a time in her life when her favorite man was retired professional wrestler Stacey Ervin Jr.

Let’s take a look at Simone Biles’ dating history.

Who Is Simone Biles Dating Now?

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose on the field prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Simone Biles’s boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 27, was born on July 22, 1995. He plays professional football for the Houston Texans. His football career began when he attended Christian Brothers College High School (CBC) in St. Louis, Missouri and played on the high school football team. Owens would soon graduate and enter college life where he played football at Missouri Western State University.

Although he plays for the Houston Texans, Owens was not always located in the Houston area. When the NFL star first entered the draft he went un-drafted in 2018 until the Arizona Cardinals signed him from 2018 until 2019.

The Houston Texans later signed him in 2019. However, he wasn’t initially a part of the Texans’ 53-man roster in 2021. According to Texans Write, “The Houston Texans waived him and resigned him to the practice squad.”

Owens’s persistence and courage with his Texans practice squad paid off as he soon went on to become a starter for the Houston Texans in 2022.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens (2020-Now)

Owens and Biles met on the celebrity dating app Raya just as the COVID-19 lockdown began in 2020. Biles slid into his chat box and after a couple of dates the two were as close as “magnets,” as Biles described in her “Access Hollywood” interview.

In a 2021 interview, Owens told Texas Monthly that he initially had no idea who his future girlfriend was until he saw her Instagram following. He told the magazine, “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

The pair had their first date at Owens’ apartment with wine, some fun games, and Owens’ bulldog Zeus. In a recent interview with James Corden, Biles confirmed she knew Owens was the one after Zeus ecstatically reacted to her presence.

She stated, “His dog picked me, then he had to pick me, and that’s why I’m here.”

The two made their relationship official in August 2020 after Biles posted a photo on Instagram with Owens as she showed off a beautiful smile. “It’s just us” Simone wrote in her photo’s caption, which received over 500,000 likes.

Owen’s posted his first IG photo with his boo in September 2020 with “Now you rockin with a real one” as his caption. The photo received over 55,000 likes.

What Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Love About Each Other

Fans love how Simone looks at her boo. Source IG @Simonebiles

In a July 2021 interview with People magazine, the Olympic gold medalist shared what she loved most about her NFL player boyfriend. Biles stated, “He’s always, always so helpful and making sure I stay on top of my therapy and all of that,” she continued, “He’s the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It’s amazing to have him.”

As for Simone Biles’ fiancé, it was her “work ethic” that caught his attention. During a 2021 episode of her Facebook docuseries ”Simone vs Herself,” Owens shared what he loved most about his lil champ: “The coolest thing for me is that I get to witness someone who is literally at the pinnacle of their sport, it’s motivating just to see that and the impact that she has on people.”

Jonathan Owens Is Gonna Ride for Simone

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 03: Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal during the Women’s Balance Beam Final medal ceremony on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After news broke surrounding Simone withdrawing from some routines in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for reasons she gave as related to her mental health, Owens earned brownie points as a great boyfriend by uploading numerous photos of his future wifey onto Instagram with a sweet message noting how proud he is of her reiterating that he’s never leaving her side.

Owens wrote, “imma ride with you through whatever baby. Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me every day SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don’t ever forget that I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby” -JO

Simone Biles and Jonathon Owens wear matching sneakers and orans to celebrate 1yr anniversary.

After Owens’ Instagram post, the match made in heaven continued to capture the hearts of fans with every photo they uploaded onto Instagram.

One of their most liked photos was a picture that captured genuine smiles as they wore orange-coordinated outfits with matching sneakers in celebration of their one-year anniversary.

On Aug. 27, 2021, Biles wrote, “Oops I forgot to tell y’all that we’ve been dating for more than a year so happy past 1 year to the best thing that’s ever happened to you: ME.” Over 830,000 fans liked her photo, and over 3,000 fans commented underneath stating how much they loved the two together.

Jonathan Owens Liked It So He Put A Ring On It

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose on the field prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Wedding bells quickly made their way onto the scene for Biles and Owens on Valentine’s Day 2022 after Biles announced to the world that her boyfriend got on one knee and popped the question. Simone Biles uploaded six photos that captured the special moment she became Owens’ fiancée.

Biles shared onto Instagram, “THE EASIEST YES! I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCÉ” More than 3 million people liked her photo.

Owens commented under Biles photo romantically stating, “Ready for forever with you.” The NFL player also uploaded photos of their big moment onto his page in an Instagram post, writing, “Woke up this morning with a fiancée.”

Biles gave an update on wedding plans with James Corden during her 2022 segment on “The Late Late Show.” Biles told Corden, “Bachelor/bachelorette parties are being planned. Everything is on time.” She even noted visiting L.A. to try on wedding dresses.

Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin Jr. (2017-2020)

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 05: Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin watch the game between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center on November 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Simone Biles and Ervin, a former college gymnast at the University of Michigan, met at the 2014 P&G Gymnastics Championships — formally known as the Visa Championships — three years before they officially began dating.

In the spring of 2017, while Biles was away being a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars,” Ervin was hired by Biles’ grandmother and adoptive mother to coach at her gym while she was away.

According to People magazine, “When the Olympic gold medalist returned home they spent more time together, and their relationship soon became romantic.”

Biles disclosed to People that their first date included sushi — a food Biles is not typically a fan of.

“He [Ervin] knows I don’t like sushi and he forced me!” She continued, “It was out of my comfort zone, which I liked.”

Trouble In Paradise

With both individuals being elite athletes, their schedules didn’t always align.

Biles chatted with People and candidly discussed the reality of their relationship stating, “We already know in each other’s lives we don’t come first, and that’s OK with the both of us. So we do what we need to do, then when we come together it’s fine”

Calling It Quits

Biles and the now-29-year-old Ervin decided to split sometime in 2020. Although the exact date of their breakup is unclear, Biles confirmed their split during an interview with Vogue for her July 2020 cover story.

She explained to Vogue, “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it.” Although parting ways after three years is hard, Biles told Vogue it was “for the best.”

Biles and Ervin have since deleted any traces of each other from their social media pages.