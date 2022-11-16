Nene Leakes’ Boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, Files for Divorce from His Wife Months After She Sued Reality Star for Humiliation 

Nene Leakes‘ new boyfriend has officially filed for divorce from his estranged wife, who previously sued the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” TMZ obtained court documents that reveal Leakes’ partner, Nyonisela Sioh, filed for divorce from Malomine Tehmeh Sioh. The former couple married in 2016 and share one child, but separated as of Sept. 19, 2021, according to the report.

Sioh claims they have lived separately since then, adding that he never intended to return to his wife. The Liberian businessman wants to immediately begin the process of dissolving their marriage and distributing their assets — equally.

But he may be up for a fight against Malomine, who sued her estranged husband’s girlfriend in June, claiming Leakes broke up their marriage. As previously reported, Malomine said she was humiliated after Leakes slept with her husband while they were still together. She said sharing their couple’s photos on her Instagram caused her emotional distress and mential anguish, injuries for which she seeks damages of $100,000.

Leakes addressed the lawsuit later in August during a radio interview, which she describes as a “shakedown.” The 54-year-old said, “But as far as Nyoni’s wife or … they’re divorcing. So, I’m not sure exactly why she would sue me.”

She insisted that Malomine and Sioh were not together, noting that she didn’t meet him while they were together. She believes the suit was more about “we can’t get him, let’s get her.”

It’s unclear exactly when Leakes and Sioh began dating. But news about the pair hit the blogs after they were boo’d up at her 54th birthday party at her cocktail club, The Linnethia Lounge, on Dec. 14, 2021.

As far as we know, Sioh is an established businessman who runs Nyoni Couture suit store out of Charlotte, North Carolina. His company sells custom-tailored suits for women and men, including singer Anthony Hamilton, NFL player Tony McRae, and musician Wyclef Jean. Sioh is also close friends with former “RHOA” star Peter Thomas, who reportedly introduced the couple. He mentioned having “two handsome boys and beautiful daughter” during an interview with NewsOne in July 2020.

Leakes and Sioh found each other three months after the reality star buried her husband of over 20 years, Gregg Leakes. The beloved former reality star died of colon cancer on Sept. 1, 2021, at the age of 66. Gregg was the father to Nene’s 23-year-old son, Brentt, and stepfather to her oldest son, Bryce.

He was originally diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018, before going into remission a year later. His health began to take a different direction after Nene revealed his cancer returned in back in June.