Fans on the internet enjoyed the post-credit scenes in the first “Black Panther” movie in 2018. But four years later, many people wonder how many post-credits scenes are there in “Wakanda Forever”? Be warned, major spoilers ahead!

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Are There In “Wakanda Forever”?

According to Stylecaster, there’s a significant moment that displayed between the rolling credits. In the only mid-credit scene, Princess Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, mourns the loss of her mother, former Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, and her older brother, King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman at the beach.

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Are There In “Wakanda Forever”? (Photo Credit: Trailer Screenshot)

What Happens in the Post-Credits Scenes In “Wakanda Forever“?

The scene also revealed that T’Challa fathered a son, Toussiant, with Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong’o. Before his death, they agreed to raise him in Haiti away from the throne, which Ramonda knew about, the outlet reports. Toussiant is also why Nakia did not attend T’Challa’s funeral. His death was heartbreaking to all, and two years later fans were left mourning actor all over again.

The end of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” featured a tribute to Boseman, who lost a silent-four-year battle to colon cancer in 2020. It ends with the message “Black Panther will return,” hinting at a third installment of the action-thriller film. There were no “after” post-credits like in the first “Black Panther.”

Just a heads up; there are no after credit scenes just a mid credit one and it was done so beautifully 🥹 #WakandaForever — Nika✨ (@hennesty) November 12, 2022

“Wakanda Forever” producer Nate Moore addresses the credits during an interview with ComicBook.com. He confirmed there were no ending credits in the sequel like the first “Black Panther” or other Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

“The weight of this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different and it felt especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so kind of poetic,” said Moore. “To then go back and say, ‘Hey there’s a tag at the end credits felt like a disingenuous tonally from what we were doing.’ Much like ‘Avenger: Endgame’ didn’t have a tag, this didn’t feel like a movie that I needed it.”

Why is “Wakanda Forever” longer than the first “Black Panther”?

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is 41 minutes longer than the previous two-hour MCU films. He said having that extra time was necessary for the story director Ryan Coogler wanted to tell.

“There’s an epic quality to the story that Ryan wanted to tell and an epic quality to the journeys of these characters so we didn’t want to short-change anything. This movie would have been longer,” he told ComicBook.com. “There are some fantastic scenes that aren’t in the film that just felt like they weren’t driving the general narrative forward.” He added, “But we have such a great cast of characters. All of their scenes are great.”

When asked if fans will be able to view deleted scenes one day, Moore said, “I think there are some.”