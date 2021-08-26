Letitia Wright Hospitalized for ‘Minor Injuries’ After Filming Stunts for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Actress Letitia Wright, also known as Shuri in the “Black Panther” franchise film, was recently hospitalized after performing a stunt and suffering minor injuries on the set of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

A spokesperson for Wright told CNN that she has already been discharged from the hospital and is focused on recovering. Variety initially broke the story on Wednesday, Aug. 25, writing that Wright’s injuries would not delay the movie schedule and would not affect the slated release date of the film: July 8, 2022.

Letitia Wright attends the “Mangrove” opening film and European Premiere during the 64th BFI London Film Festival at BFI Stephen Street on October 07, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Wright’s accident took place in Boston, though most of the movie is being filmed in Atlanta and has been shooting there since June. The plot of the sequel film has not been divulged yet, and viewers are anxious to see what it will be especially after the film’s main character, Chadwick Boseman, tragically passed away last year due to colon cancer. The death was a shock to the world since the long-time actor had kept his diagnosis a secret.

Because the plot has been kept under wraps, it’s not clear who will succeed Boseman in his role as Black Panther. However, it has been confirmed that stars like Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Daniel Kaluuya and more are set to reprise their roles in the next film.

Bassett spoke about the film last month, stating that there are “five incarnations of the script.” She also touched on Boseman’s untimely death and how that would affect the sequel. She said, “Of course, with our dear king going on to glory, a lot of things had to be shifted and changed. So thankfully, Ryan [Coogler] and Joe Robert Cole, they’re just such masterful storytellers that they’ve found a way into this world, and hopefully it will be satisfying, I think, for the fans and it will be honorable of our Chad. We love our king.”