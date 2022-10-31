Son of Artist Al B. Sure! Reveals the R&B Singer Was In a Coma for Two Months

Prayers from celebrities and others have been going out for legendary R&B singer Al B. Sure! after his eldest son Albert Joseph Brown IV, also known as Al B. Sure Jr., recently revealed the 54-year-old is currently hospitalized after being in a coma.

The announcement came amid a celebratory post the aspiring singer shared to his Instagram account, where he thanked his followers for “the bday wishes!!” before sharing that he had “been kinda out of it and in my own world!!” in the caption alongside a photo gallery showing him and the “Right Now” singer out and about.

Albert Joseph Brown IV (R) reveals his dad, famed recording star Al B. Sure!, was in a coma for two months. Photo: @albsurejr/Instagram

He continued, “POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!! So I’m much better and ready to get back on my s–t! It’s time to get the f–k up pop!! We got S–t to do!!!! And countries to visit!”

The musician thanked his fans once again “for all the concerns and worries about my family!” before dedicating his birthday to his famous father. “Today is my day but this is for my pops! All I want for him is to get out that f–kin hospital!! We need u big homie!! I love all of y’all! And appreciate all of u! And every 1 I touched and shared energy with around the world on my krazy journey! This for y’all!!”

He added, “And to my family I love y’all so much! Thanks for motivating me and making me feel loved always! And mom u are the greatest mom ever!!! And imma make u proud everyday!”

The singer responded sharing a heartfelt note: “#HappyBornDay son. To my oldest King! [crown] Always consider it the ultimate blessing to experience another “Period of Revolution!” Another trip around the [sun]! When I recently opened my eyes during my hospitalization you sent such positive shockwaves throughout my temple when I heard the new music you produced that you sent to my nurses to play for me called The One 4 Me.”

He continued, “You and your team are [fire] musically. I’m so very proud of you beyond comprehension. Stay focused, faithful and fully accountable to Allah. Remember, Mommy & I are always watching so keep it authentic and somewhat G rated with your vehicle of expression.” The songwriter signed the note “Popz.”

Al B. Sure! responds to son’s sweet dedication on his birthday. Photo: @albsurejr/Instagram

Fans of the record producer were shocked, as many did not know the “U Will Know” singer was even sick. Get-well-soon remarks flooded the comments section. “I was today years old , when I found out he had another child an a jr at that …. prayers up,” wrote one social media user.

“I’m happy he’s okay. Hope he gets back on radio soon! Ole boy that replaced him on the radio is wack sauce!!!” another fan added, referencing his gig as host of “Love and R&B with Al B. Sure!” on Majic 102.3 – 92.7.

“Wait a damn minute! And I been listening to Sexy Versus for the last two days out the blue and had no idea. Crazy! Prayers up for,” a third person penned.

The “Nite and Day” artist, born Albert Joseph Brown III, rose to prominence the late 1980s and early 1990s as one of the most popular acts during the New Jack Swing era spearheaded by producers Teddy Riley and Bernard Belle, which blended hip-hop, dance-pop and contemporary R&B.