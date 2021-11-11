‘Christopher Williams Is Not In a Coma’: Christopher Williams’ Rep Denies Singer Being In a Coma Following Al B. Sure!’s Post

An official representative from R&B singer Christopher Williams’ camp confirms that recent reports of him being in a coma are false. This report is a correction to a claim made by fellow ’90s chart-topper and close friend Al B. Sure! on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

After the “Night and Day” crooner’s post was short but punched a huge impact. He posted a personal selfie of the two singers on his Instagram with the caption, “Please pray for my better looking twin brother in a coma.”

Al B. Sure (left) claiming Christopher Williams (right) is in a coma. @officialalbsure/Instagram

Immediately, an outpouring of concern flooded his social media profile. In the comments, notables such as Melba Moore, MC Lyte, Cynthia Bailey, and Big Daddy Kane dropped prayer emojis as expressions of solidarity.

Stephanie Mills, the Brooklyn native who once covered the duet “Feel the Fire” with Williams, wrote, “WHAT!!!! OMG NO,” when she read the unverified news.

Shortly after the post sparked across the internet, a clarifying announcement was made on the official Instagram profile of the “I’m Dreaming” artist. It said, “Contrary to reports on social media, Christopher Williams is NOT in a coma and is in stable condition and resting comfortably.”

Team Williams accompanied the good news with a picture of the singer standing behind a mic stand, seemingly on stage, with his hands clasped together to simulate prayer.

“Thank you for all of your prayers and well wishes,” the message ended.

Just like friends and fans again dropped well-wishes in the comments, delighted in the news that his health was “stable” and that he was “resting comfortably.”

Another bit of trivia that arose from Al B. Sure!’s post was that the two were “twins.” They are not. However, Williams is actually related to an icon in the music industry. Jazz great Ella Fitzgerald was his biological aunt.

He said once in an interview with S&S Chicago that she was one of his greatest influences. He shared, “I think her influence was just setting the path before me. I think being related to her, her just being my aunt, and seeing her flip a switch and into an icon, it definitely, at a young age, instilled in me what was tangible for me with hard work and faith.”

There is a very strong connection between Al B. Sure! and Williams. Both of them were a part of Andre Harrell’s Uptown family. Al B. Sure! was signed to Uptown Management and Williams was once signed to the label.

This story is developing.