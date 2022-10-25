‘He Wore THAT to Their Wedding?: Chante Moore Gets Married to Former BET Exec Stephen G. Hill, and Folks Are Very Confused By the Wedding Photos  

Singer Chante Moore has a new husband at home, and it’s former BET exec Stephen G. Hill. The couple, who stunned fans last year after announcing their engagement, have known each other for over three decades following a chance encounter.

Moore and Hill officially became man and wife on Oct. 22 in a beachside wedding in Cabo, Mexico. The guest list included former 106 & Park hosts AJ Calloway, Marie “Free” Wright, Rocsi Diaz, Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, BET’s former chief executive officer Debra L. Lee, DJ D-Nice, and many others.

Chante Moore and former BET exec Stephen G. Hill get married in a beachfront ceremony in Mexico. Photo:@ajcalloway/Instagram

That same day, Moore took to her Instagram account to confirm the news by sharing images of their special day. She wrote, “Welcome to always… @stephengranthill.”

One day following the nuptials, Hill uploaded a photo of Moore on his page and explained that he waited an extra day to reveal the joyous occasion in his life because he was living in the moment.

Hill wrote, “I was supposed to post yesterday…at the same time as this beauty right here. And then I saw…this natural beauty right HERE. My Baby. The Light. The Space. The Energy. The Love. So instead of posting, I took pictures of HER posting…and then got lost in one of the most magnificent nights of a life sculpted of many magnificent nights.”

(L-R) Stephen G. Hill and Chante Moore. Photo:@iamchantemoore/Instagram

The 60-year-old added, “Chose not to post about it; just be about it. And to be about my wife, @iamchantemoore. And to make sure that the day was her best ever. We are married and we were surrounded (literally) by love, friends and family while it happened. More later. Not now. Still being about it.”

As photos from Moore and Hill’s wedding began making their rounds on social media blogs, many were confused by the couple’s dress code. In the images, Moore wore an elegant dress, while Hill sported a pink polo shirt, khakis, and sneakers.

(From left) Keshia Chanté, Rocsi Diaz, AJ Calloway, Marie “Free” Wright, Debra L. Lee, and Julissa Bermudez. (Photo: @ajcalloway/Instagram)

“These photos are confusing. Is this the wedding or the day before the wedding dinner party.”

“I KNOW she didn’t have that nice a– dress on and he wore THAT to their wedding? I just know he changed his clothes, I just know it.”

“Did people know that it was a wedding? Chante was the only one who understood the assignment. Wishing them a happy marriage.”

“I love that his shirt says “I’m Chante’s Man At Home”. IYKYK. But also…what was the dress code for this event?”

“This wedding attire is confusing.”

Prior to her marriage to Hill, Moore was married to “A Different World” star Kadeem Hardison whom she shares a 26-year-old daughter with, and singer Kenny Lattimore. Moore and Lattimore share a 19-year-old son.

This is Hill’s first marriage.