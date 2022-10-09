‘Logan Looks Like a Bodyguard’: Tamar Braxton’s Tour Pic with Son Logan Herbert Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Tamar Braxton hit up the city of Atlanta as the first stop of her “R&B Music Experience Tour” with other musical artists such as Tevin Campbell, Monica, and many more.

The “Love and War” vocalist uploaded a series of photos onto her Instagram as she expressed gratefulness for a wonderful experience.

“I had an amazing time in Atl!! Although there were a few hiccups, which is expected on the first day of tour, I’m so grateful to be apart of an Amazing production and team who brought together the #R&Bexperience…”



She continued, “This weekend will be EPIC I can’t wait to see all of my #tamartianfriends in one of my favorite cities #chicago performing with one of my favorite people #tevincampbell (we both did this tour together just to kiki [laughing emoji] get your tickets and we will see y’all this weekend.”



Fans all over commented under their favorite Braxton sister’s post noting how beautiful she looked in her photos.

“You ate the girlies up!”

“Girl, you look good! [heart eyes]”

A lot of comments also surrounded Braxton’s second photo included in her collage, which happened to be a black and white picture showing her walking next to her 9-year-old son, Logan Hubert.

“My cuz Logan looking fresh as always!”

“Man Logan got so dang big”

Admirers of Braxton’s relationship with her only son wrote how Hubert seemed protective of his mother by looks of the photo.

“Logan looks like a bodyguard, he gonna protect his mama! Love you Tamar”

“Not Logan looking like head of security lol”



“Logan the tour manager!”

Herbert has joined his mom on a few of her excursions. In early September Braxton and her only child enjoyed a weekend together while Braxton performed in Detroit alongside singer Fantasia for their joint concert.

Anytime Braxton posts Herbert onto her page showing that he accompanied her during an event, fans never forget to comment how much they love the mother-son duo.