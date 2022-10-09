‘She’s So Tiny!’: Fans Zoom In On Riley Burruss’ Massive Weight Loss in New TikTok Post with Mom Kandi Burruss

When it comes to money, Riley Burruss had no problem letting people know her mother, ”Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, makes all the bacon.

Riley Burruss gets a hug from mom Kandi Burruss: (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

In a recent TikTok video, the 20-year-old was seen dancing to “Pretty Boy Swag” by rapper Soulja Boy in a pink dress with a description that read, “daughter who loves spending money” over it. A few seconds into her dancing the video switches over to Burruss who was grooving to the background sound as, “mom who makes all the money” was the title over the top of her body.

The video was viewed by 1.2 million people on Tiktok and received over 151k likes.

Riley Burruss in a recent TikTok video, the 20-year-old was seen dancing to “Pretty Boy Swag” by rapper Soulja Boy.

While Riley’s apparent intention was to aim people’s focus toward her written messages, many fans were distracted by her weight loss.

“I didn’t know this was Riley until I saw Kandi!”



“Yoo, what’s the diet because sis looks good!”



“I didn’t even recognize Riley! Oh my goodness she’s so tiny now. Riley looks good!”



Riley’s weight has been a topic of discussion among her fans for years.

After “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Garcelle Beauvais spoke out against Bravo trolls who target her sons, Burruss talked about her daughter’s past insecurity with her weight and how she has been bullied by those who watch the network.

When Riley turned 20 Burrus dedicated an Instagram post with a lengthy caption to her daughter, prompting fans to point out Riley’s massive weight loss.

Details surrounding Riley’s weight loss journey have not yet been publicly discussed by either woman, but back in 2018 Burruss uploaded two side-by-side photos of her daughter onto Instagram to praise Riley for becoming serious about being and staying fit.

In the post Burruss revealed her daughter lost 52 pounds, worked out five days out of the week, and watched her calorie intake.