‘You Betta Sang Tasha Mack’: Wendy Raquel Robinson Reacts to Rihanna Headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show by Reenacting This Infamous Scene from ‘The Game’ 

Earlier this week, Rihanna made headlines after the mogul announced that she would be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in Glendale, Arizona.

Although no additional details have been released to the general public, such as what tracks Rihanna would perform or who would be her surprise acts, many fans took to social media to express their excitement, including actress Wendy Raquel Robinson.

Wendy Raquel Robinson recreates a scene from “The Game” after Rihanna announces that she’s headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. Photo:@iamwendyraquel/Instagram

Robinson, who portrays the role of Tasha Mack on “The Game,” took her followers down memory lane by recreating a scene from season three, episode 15 of the hit series.

During the episode ironically titled “Take a Bow,” Robinson’s character Tasha Mack was betrayed by her love interest Rick Fox after unknowingly accepting a promotion that ultimately would lead to her firing.

Following the news, Mack starts singing Rihanna’s 2007 hit song “Take a Bow.” In the Instagram video shared on Sept. 27, Robinson recreated the scene by adding clips from the episode, which featured Rick Fox and actor P. J. Byrne, while singing the lyrics.

Between takes, the 55-year-old said, “How about a round of applause, a standing ovation. ‘Cause you put on quite a show. You really had me going. Now it’s time to go, curtains finally closing.”

Robinson added, “Talking about girl ‘I love you. You’re the one.’ This just looks like a rerun, please. What else is on… Don’t tell me you’re sorry ’cause you’re not, baby, when I know you’re only sorry you got caught. ‘Cause you put on quite a show. You really had me going. Now it’s time to go, curtains finally closing.”

In addition to the video, Robinson wrote the caption, “When #Tasha found out @badgalriri was doing the #Superbowl2023 Half Time Show YESSSS! #TakeABow #TheGameThrowback #TashaTuesday.”

Immediately following Robinson’s post, “The Game” creator Mara Brock Akil commented on how hilarious the video was. She said, “You are and will forever be a nut! I love you… my Tasha Forever. Oh and Wendy keeping it tight, and looking right! (I think that’s how we wrote it– haha).”

Fans shared Akil’s sentiments by expressing how iconic that particular episode was. One individual went as far as to point out how it was hard to sing that specific Rihanna song without thinking about the scene from the episode.

“Another EPIC scene….let’s give The Game all their (flowers emoji).”

“That was a CLASSIC scene! I was screaming “YOU BETTA SANG TASHA MACK” at the TV.”

“One of the best scenes hands down.”

“This s–t live rent free in my head!”

“Can’t even sing the song without thinking of this episode.”

“One of the greatest scenes in sitcom history.”

Among the previous responses, one social media user shared that Robinson should join Rihanna onstage in 2023, when she performs that track. That person said, “The people need RiRi to sing this Duo with Tasha Mac during the show.”

Despite the social media user’s suggestion, it is unclear if Robinson will join Rihanna during the performance.