‘My Voice Is Slowly Coming Back Around’: Comedian Nephew Tommy Reveals That He Was Diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer and Beat It

Comedian and radio personality Nephew Tommy is on the road to recovery after he recently revealed he was not only diagnosed with thyroid cancer but is now in remission.

In an Instagram post this week, the longtime funnyman and co-host of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” born Thomas Miles, gave thanks and support in a heartfelt message to his wife Jacqueline Miles for her help, before going on to reveal that on “May 18th, 2022 I got the call that I had been diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer. August 24, 2022 surgery was performed. ALL CANCER IS 100% GONE. No chemotherapy necessary.”

Comedian Nephew Tommy reveals that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and beat it.



He continued, “GOD IS IN THE BLESSING BUSINESS.My voice is slowly coming back around. Get ready…I will grab that Mic once again.” the 55-year-old added, “If I can be an example for anyone. Stay on top of your health. Get check ups on a regular basis. It helps to already know God…it helps to already have a relationship with God. That way when you call on him…HE KNOWS EXACTLY WHO YOU ARE.”

The comedian’s comments sections were filled with good wishes and warm remarks from fans and peers, including fellow entertainer D.L. Hughley, who wrote, “prayers for a speedy recovery. God is good.”

Award-winning gospel singer and songwriter Erica Campbell wrote, “Tommy!!! I’m so glad to hear you beat it!! I’m praying for complete recovery and healing and restoration in your body!!”

“I’m so glad to hear that you beat cancer!!!” commented one fan. “Keep trusting in our father in heaven he will never leave your side. Love you and all the joy you bring to us in the morning on.” Another added, “My brother…Nupe,prayers are going up for a speedy recovery.”

“OMG! Thank goodness you were on it and caught it in time! Sending you healing energy and a full recovery,” commented a third supporter. “My My My! Speechless! AH-MAZING! Thank You for Your Wonderful Miraculous Testimony! #Breathe. An Expedient and Complete Healing.”

In another post, the comedian paid homage to his “uncle” Steve and his other “Steve Harvey Morning Show” co-hosts — Shirley Strawberry and J. Anthony Brown, Junior and Carla Ferrell.

“To EVERYONE in my village that took care of me, prayed for me, came to visit me…I am humble and grateful to have you in my life.” He added, “To those going through difficult times or a major storm in your life…the best thing I can tell you. DON’T GET CAUGHT OUT THERE WITHOUT GOD ON YOUR SIDE.”