‘I Was Doing My Job’: Garcelle Beauvais Responds After Nicki Minaj Calls Her Out for Interviewing Her Husband’s Accuser, Jennifer Hough

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj slammed Garcelle Beauvais for asking trolls to stop criticizing her son, Jax, on social media. She called out the talk show host for speaking ill of her son’s father, Kenneth Petty, on “The Real” last year.

In a rant on “Queen Radio,” the rapper said, “And now, this lady is on the ‘Real Housewives’ talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page. B—-, if you can’t stand the m—– f—— heat, get the f–k out the kitchen, b—-. Did you care about my m—– f—— son?”

Beauvais responded to Minaj’s remarks in a clip from “Watch What Happens Live!” with Andy Cohen. The “RHOBH” star said, “As a journalist — you know, you’re a journalist — I was doing my job.”

Fans had mixed feelings about Beauvais’s response, including one who jokingly tweeted, “Wait, Garcelle is a journalist?”

In response to fans who missed Minaj’s viral rant, one person attempted to explain, writing, “Basically saying her son deserved to get those threats and that’s why her husband cheated all because she’s mad Garcelle interviewed the woman her husband rapped. It’s terrible and sounds unhinged.”

Petty and Minaj married in 2019, after initially dating as teenagers. Their son, affectionately known as “Papa Bear,” turns two years old on Sept. 30.

Her rant seemingly referred to Beauvais interviewing her husband’s accuser on “The Real” last September. Petty was charged with attempted rape of Jennifer Hough, when they were both teenagers. He served four years in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender upon release.

“The Real” was Hough’s first televised interview about the matter, where she accused the couple of launching a hate campaign against her. She accused the Pettys of threatening her into recanting her accusations. When Beauvais asked why she took so long to speak up, the 43-year-old shared that she was “tired of being afraid.”

“I feel like the actions that were taken in regards to this whole situation have put me in a different type of fear at my age now and it was wrong and I don’t want to be afraid anymore,” Hough said on the show. “So, the only way not to be afraid is to continue to speak up.”

Hough voluntarily dismissed the case against Minaj earlier this year in January. Her attorney, Tyron Blackburn, said she intended to still move forward in the suit against Petty. However, Petty was sentenced to probation and home detention in July for failing to register as a sex offender.