‘That Black Ain’t Crack’: Tisha Campbell and Her ‘My Wife and Kids’ Co-Stars Have Seemingly Frozen Time as Fans Rave Over This ‘Then and Now’ Video

Tisha Campbell’s fans are back on their campaign of petitioning for the actress and her “My Wife and Kids” cast to reconvene for a reboot of the show. Interest in seeing the show revamped with an up-to-date twist was sparked when Campbell shared a TikTok showing then and now photos of the cast.

She captioned the post, which was shared on her Instagram on Sept. 21, “Oh my… how we’ve grown! Thank you @euapatroaeascriancastv for posting @mywifeandkidstv and @mywifeandkids___ for supporting and to the EVER talented actress @mabelcezar who does my voice in #portuguese for every show I’ve done and prob does a better me than me. Love you #brazil.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Tisha Campbell attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

In the comments, fans shared their love for the actress and the show. “This is my all-time favorite show at the TOP of my list of shows where the chemistry is everything!! Martin is number #1.”

“We need a reunion or a reboot. Still laugh so hard watching this show.”

“I still watch the reruns!!! I loved this show.”

“That black ain’t crack. You all are still beautiful.”

In a plot twist, the actress previously revealed that her leading man, Damon Wayans, had no interest in seeing her audition for the show. In an interview for the “Understand This” podcast, she recalled a casting director saying, “‘Yeah, I mentioned your name and [Damon Wayans] said, ‘I love Tisha so much. She’s family. I just don’t see myself playing opposite a ‘Gina’ for the next five years.’ ”

Campbell’s best friend Tichina Arnold auditioned for the role and gave her pal an alley oop by providing her with the script and audition details. In the end, she snagged the role as Jay Kyle. The show was a success with five seasons, though its final season was an abrupt ending to the series.

Campbell has been part of two fan-favorite sitcoms throughout her decades’-long career. many fans they fell in love with her as Gina Waters on “Martin.” The series, helmed by comedian Martin Lawrence, ran for five seasons between 1992 and 1997. Campbell, however, departed the show early due to tensions between her and Lawrence.

And after years of fans pleading for the cast to make their return to television, they did just that. Earlier this year, Campbell and her “Martin” co-stars reunited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show’s debut. She shared that any hurt and tension that once stood between her Lawrence was healed. A wound that has yet to heal is the one that the cast carries in mourning the loss of actor Tommy Strawn, who played the mysteriously employed Tommy Ford.

When asked if a reboot of the beloved series was not a real possibility, Campbell said fans should not get their hopes too high. “It really is too hard. We would miss him [Strawn] so much. Well, never say never, like Martin says, but it’s just too hard to see ourselves without him,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

At least fans who can’t get enough of either show can always catch them on streaming platforms or in syndication on television.