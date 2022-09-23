‘It’s a Misinformed Way of Looking’: LL Cool J Calls Out DJ Akademiks for Not Thinking ‘Before You Speak’ About Hip-Hop Artists Being ‘Dusty’ and Not Giving Back to Their Community

Social media personality Akademiks has ruffled the feathers of several pioneers and contributors of hip-hop after reportedly referring to them as “dusty” in a recent appearance on Twitch. Grammy Award winner LL Cool J took to his social media earlier this week, where he addressed Akademik’s comments without saying his name directly, sending a stern warning to the influencer to “think before you speak.”

“A DJ basically said that a lot of the pioneers in hip-hop, they’re dusty or how can they be the person that invented hip-hop if they don’t have a lot of money, or if they don’t represent like they have a lot of dough,” the rapper began. “Let me explain something to you: Don’t think just because somebody knows how to get money — or fails to get money — that they didn’t make a contribution to the culture.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: L.L. Cool J attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Akademiks has been known to praise and determine artist status based on online streams, chart placement and materialistic possessions. However, LL explained that when hip-hop began, emcees didn’t have the resources and luxuries that rappers benefit from today.

LL highlighted that “No one discusses Miles Davis’ bank account. We don’t talk about John Coltrane’s bank account. We don’t talk about a lot of even rock musicians … a lot of great country artists; we don’t talk about their bank accounts.”

The veteran actor expressed, “This idea that you have to have money or else you don’t have any value is a bad idea, and it’s a misinformed way of looking at the world and the culture.”

He added, “So just because they didn’t get rich, just because they weren’t able to pile up millions or billions of dollars, does not mean that they didn’t make a contribution to this culture. They created an industry that we all ate off of. They created an industry that you eat off of. Think before you speak,” he concluded.

Fans on social media applauded the 54-year-old for his response, including one Instagram user who commented, “Well said FAM! Lay it down for those who truly deserve the crowns. These youngins would be nothing without the ground work that you ALL laid. Eat’em up.”

Another added, “ L don’t try to explain nothing to these new kids. We’re old school what’s understood don’t need no explanation.”

Akademics caught wind of the legendary rapper’s remarks and hopped back on Twitch to address it. “A lot of n–as grew up watching you, and they all signed the same f–d up deal,” he said. “10-15 years later after you did. What the f– did you do, my n–a.”

He added, “It’s not that I don’t respect older artists. It’s just that I know when it comes to business, ya’ll didn’t do nothing.”

LL’s comments come in light of the former Complex on-air personality’s recent remarks, stating, “Them old rappers, man. Have you seen any of these old rappers who be like, yo, they’re the foundation of hip-hop really living good?” Akademiks said during the live taping. “Them n–gas be looking really dusty, I kid you not. And none of y’all try to come for me ’cause I don’t f–k with y’all n–gas either, so I’m just telling y’all the truth.”