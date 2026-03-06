‘The Santa Claus Beard’: LL Cool J Rocks the Very Look He Once Swore Off, and Fans Are Loving the Switch-Up

LL Cool J once made it clear that embracing a certain “seasoned” look wasn’t exactly part of the plan.

Fast forward to now, and the hip-hop icon is fully leaning into the very style he once downplayed — and fans are eating it up. The 58-year-old star recently stepped out with a noticeably more mature edge, instantly setting social media ablaze as admirers applauded the unexpected switch-up.

LL Cool J embraces his age in new photos, with fans zooming in on his growing beard. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

‘I Laughed At You, So Now I Can’t Have No Brunch?’: LL Cool J Jokes About Why He Hasn’t Been Invited to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch

LL Cool J has spent decades reinventing himself without ever losing his edge. The former “NCIS: Los Angeles” star parlayed rap superstardom into a steady acting career, leaving fans perennially confused about how he seems to outpace time.

That’s why a recent Beverly Hills sighting sparked chatter. The “Headspung” rapper was photographed strolling along Camden Drive near Christie’s, dressed casually in a skullcap, light jacket, white tee, and khakis.

LL’s look was understated — but his noticeably more seasoned, salt-and-pepper appearance was not. Fans quickly zoomed in, with many doing a double take at the evolution.

“He just unlocked a new code with the grey beard,” said one person in the comments of Rodeo Drive Paparazzi’s page.

Another enthused person said, “Hold onnnnnnnn !! He looking well seasoned.”

A third person wrote, “I didn’t think the man could get any finer and God said… watch this!” A fourth typed, “When I say .. daddy this wtf I meannnnnnn.”

Around The Way Girl • LL Cool J [1990] pic.twitter.com/BOchc8627g — PUT ME ON STUDIOS (@pmostudios) March 2, 2026

For most of his decades in the spotlight, LL Cool J has often kept either a clean, smooth face with no hair on it or a thin black mustache.

It looks like this new beard has only been here for a few weeks, as he was spotted with it at the top of January at a Fordham University Basketball game, 10 days before his 58th birthday.

But his beard is where he draws the line, as fans should probably never expect the “Headsprung” rapper to grow a thick beard.

Back in 2024, when he was still beardless, LL sat with Big Boy for an interview where he discussed being a multi-talented artist, claiming, “I can do all kinds and sound different.”

He stated that he can achieve this without feigning youth or running away from the “legacy, age thing.”

“I’m not shying away from that, you know what I’m saying,” LL continued. “I ain’t running around with a Santa Claus beard, but I ain’t shying away from that sh-t.” He added, “I don’t quite understand the Santa Claus beard sh-t, but I ain’t judging, you know what I mean. To each his own.”

It’s not clear if LL Cool J plans to keep the beard for long or if he’s just keeping his face warm for the winter, but time will tell.

As for the ladies who are trying to get LL, he’s already a taken man. He married renowned NYC jewelry designer Simone I. Smith back in 1995 after the two met as teenagers.

During an interview with Angie Martinez, Simone shared that she’s now cool with the “challenges” of being married to a sexy symbol and women lusting over her husband.

🚨”YOU HAVE TO STAY ON YOUR KNEES PRAYING”— LL Cool J’s wife Simone talks about the importance of prayer in marriage and having a foundation rooted in God.



She goes on to talk about how often we look at the ways we can change everyone else…but ourselves. And as she begin to… pic.twitter.com/sjKEbcNyV2 — GodlyVibez Studios (@GVStudios_TV) August 19, 2025

She said it forced her to lean into her faith and keep her composure, even when women approached them out together, screaming how fine he was. Simone would say, “Girl, I know. Just don’t be disrespectful,” and allow them to take pictures because at the end of the day, he was still going home to her.

LL and Simone celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary in August this year. They share four adult kids: a son named Najee, 34, and three daughters, Italia, 33, Samaria, 28, and Nina, 23.