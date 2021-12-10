‘Anything Is Possible’: LL Cool J Honored with a Bust In His Hometown of Queens

LL Cool J now has a bust built in is honor displayed in his hometown of Queens, New York. The artwork is titled “Going Back to The Meadows, A Tribute to LL Cool J and Performance at F.M.C.P.”

The piece was created by artist Sherwin Banfield and is also being labeled “The G.O.A.T. Monument.”

LL Cool J gets honored with a statue in Queens, New York. @llcoolj/ Instagram

The “I Need Love” rapper’s bust is being displayed in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in David Dinkins Circle. The G.O.A.T. Monument features a not particularly faithful to life representation of a younger LL wearing a Kangol hat and holding a boom box. Inside the boom box is the musician’s first record, “Radio,” on cassette.

Unveiling the piece on Instagram, Banfield thanked New York City Parks and Recreation with the Art in the Parks: Alliance for FMCP Grant, Queens Council on the Arts, City Artist Corps Grants program and many more for their support in helping get the artwork made.

The musician also shared pictures of the piece on his Instagram and thanked Banfield.

“Anything is possible. Statue of me in Corona Park, Queens by the talented @sherwintheartist,” LL wrote.

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” actor was also honored back in October when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The rapper performed favorites such as “Going Back to Cali” and “Mama Said Knock You Out.” Also on hand for his performance was rapper Eminem and J Lo.

Jo Lo posted a picture of herself, Eminem, Dr. Dre and LL Cool J on Twitter with a caption which read, “LOVE IS LIFE AND LIFE IS LIVING !!!! I was honored to be part of something very special for my friend @llcoolj tonight. #RockAndRollHallOfFame#AllIHave#GOAT.”

LOVE IS LIFE AND LIFE IS LIVING !!!! I was honored to be part of something very special for my friend @llcoolj tonight ✨ #RockAndRollHallOfFame #AllIHave #GOAT pic.twitter.com/bQ8XCkCt7f — jlo (@JLo) October 31, 2021

Dr. Dre had the honor of inducting the legendary rapper into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 30. The rapper shot to fame when his debut album “Radio” sold over one million records in 1985. He won his first Grammy Award in 1991 for “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

The musician told Rolling Stone magazine that he was humbled by the honor and also inspired by the recognition to make more music.

“To be honest with you, it’s humbling and it’s inspiring,” said the rapper. “It makes me want to get in the studio and give something back for this recognition. In a weird kind of way, it makes me want to pay it forward by creating something special for people and outdo myself in a way, creatively. That’s what it does. It makes me want to give the world a new music project.”

The G.O.A.T. Monument will be on display until Nov. 2022.

