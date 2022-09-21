‘Hmmm’: LeVar Burton Hopes Kanye West Has a ‘Different Message’ for the Students of His Donda Academy After Claiming He’s Never Read a Book

“Reading Rainbow” was one of the most watched programs on PBS in the 1980s. The educational series was intended for children, but most parents enjoyed the illustrated readings from host LeVar Burton as well. The acclaimed actor introduced viewers to an interactive world of creativity and exploration through books. The Emmy winner has been teaching people to read for nearly 40 years as one of the strongest advocates of children’s literacy — which is why he’s taken issues with comments rapper Kanye West made regarding his never having read a book.

The Yeezy CEO said he’s never read a book during the “Alo Mind Full” podcast. “I actually haven’t read any book,” he said. “Reading is like eating brussels sprouts for me, and talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.”

Burton expressed his thoughts and questioned the validity of West’s statement on Twitter. He also brought up the music mogul’s mother, Donda West, and his new school.

“Hmmm… I’m going have to take Mr. West at his word,” said the 65-year-old. “I hope however, that he shares a different message with the children enrolled in the school he’s founded named after his mother, who was an professor of English. He added, “I’m fairly certain she read a book or two. #bydhttmwfi.”

Burton’s tweet was shared and attached with a HuffPost article link about Donda Academy. As previously reported, West opened a private unaccredited school in late August with nearly 100 students. A Rolling Stone report confirmed that parents were asked to sign “informal agreements” in place of non-disclosure agreements. It also revealed Brianna Campbell, the school’s listed principal and executive director, allegedly has not held a previous position as an educator. Other details on the school curriculum and its staff are also scarce.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, a video from Ye’s official TikTok account circulated online. It seems the father of four has taken a liking to the social app that once caused a co-parenting issue with his ex-partner, Kim Kardashian. The clip shows about 20 to 40 students wearing Yeezy shoes while dressed in all black with white wings on their backs. The children look happy running around a room and dancing to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis‘ uplifting anthem “Wings.” The group does a short workout of jumping jacks and stretches before sitting on the floor.