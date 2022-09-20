‘Definitely Not the Flex He Thinks’: Fans React After Kanye West Says After Opening Up a School That He’s Never Read a Book

Kanye West claimed he’s never read a book during an episode of the “Alo Mind Full” podcast. The “Late Registration” rapper compares reading to eating vegetables, adding that he has not read the book Alo co-founder Danny Harris recommended to him.

“I actually haven’t read any book,” he told Harris and host Alyson Wilson. “Reading is like eating brussels sprouts for me and talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.”

For those who don’t know, the Yeezy CEO was referring to a famous pasta dish served at Giorgio Baldi, a luxury Italian restaurant and hotspot in Santa Monica, California. He used to frequently visit the celebrity hotspot with his former partner and the mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian.

Social media users were confused and shocked at the rapper’s confession. “Definitely not the flex he thinks,” tweeted one person. Another said, “I guess I shouldn’t count on Kanye joining my book club.”

When fans began to question if Ye has read the Bible, one individual responded, “Yes! He quotes it all the time…I’ve read it, like 2 or 3 times, and again—he quotes from it A LOT…So I can tell he has read it [100 emoji].”

A third person wrote, “Do you think he’s exaggerating? Like he’s read only a few when in school or the bible? He’s such a big christian I would have thought he’s read the Bible.”

In the past, West has described himself as a born-again Christian. And since 2019, the world has been captivated with his pop-up church events called “Sunday Service.” The weekly affair previously held in the hills of Calabasas featured performances of sampled or well-known gospel, R&B, and hip-hop songs sung by a choir. Prominent artists such as Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, Teyana Taylor and the late great DMX also have performed at the live showcase.

Some fans don’t believe the 45-year-old has never read a book, including a few who brought up his late mother, Donda West. She was a professor at Chicago State University, where her son once took classes before leaving to pursue music. The “College Dropout” went from having no degree to receiving an honorary doctoral degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2015.

One person said, “How was his mother a professor, and he never read a book? How did he get into college and never read a book? Is he an avid reader – NO – but he has read a book or 20 or so – remember ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ is a book as much as any book by Dickins.”

Instead of criticizing West, some suggested that his remarks are misunderstood because of the way he communicates. Even so, it hasn’t stopped him from being a Grammy-winning artist, producer, engineer and philanthropist or landing multi-million dollar deals with brands such as Adidas and Gap.

One person said, “For someone who loves to talk, he has a lot trouble communicating his thoughts in an enlightening way without a beat to it. But it’s working for him so…”

A second said, “It’s seems to have really worked out for him so far. Everything ain’t for everyone.”

West’s remarks were made on Friday, Sept. 16 — a day after reports about opening his private school named after his late mother, professor Donda West. According to Donda Academy’s website, the school’s mission is to “prepare students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators.”

The tuition-based school and its curriculum place emphasis on creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving and sustainability. Each student’s daily schedule will consist of “full school worship,” language arts, math and science classes all before lunch and recess. The academy’s listed enrichment courses include World Language, Visual Art, Film, Choir and Parkour. The staff is listed by the last name only on the website. But many still have questions about the curriculum, the administration and plans for the students after graduation.

Last week, Rolling Stone learned that “Donda Academy” principal and executive director Brianna Campbell has never formally taught as an instructor. The 28-year-old, who will also lead the choir program, enrolled in a master’s degree program at Pepperdine University earlier this year in January. The celebrity-backed institution welcomed nearly 100 students in late August, as part of a trial run. Some parents have reportedly been asked to sign “informal agreements,” according to Donda consultant Tamar Andrews.