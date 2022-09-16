‘Idk If I Should Laugh or Be Concerned’: Tyrese’s Shady Message to Ex-Wife Following Recent Court Decision Has Fans Asking Him to ‘Retire from the Internet 

Tyrese Gibson was not pleased last month after a judge denied his request for 50/50 custody of his daughter, Soraya, whom he shares with his ex-wife Samantha Lee, and ordered him to pay $10,690 in monthly child support. The “Baby Boy” star has since taken to his social media page, where he’s been airing out his frustrations over the matter while also taking online jabs at Lee. The pair tied the knot in 2017 but separated in 2020 after only four years of marriage.

Gibson took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Sept. 15, in a since-deleted post where he uploaded a viral video of a woman dating back to 2017, falling on a slippery rocky hill and ultimately sliding into a nearby body of water. “Samantha really thought she pulled it off,” he captioned the clip. “God don’t like ugly.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Tyrese Gibson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter then went on to accuse his former wife of lying to the courts, claiming, “15 blatant lies under penalty of perjury. Drug my name and reputation in the mud. And drug an unexpected divorce into 2 years.”

The post was captured by several blog sites where social media users weighed in on the matter, many of whom were conflicted on how to react, including one person who admitted, “Idk if I should laugh or be concerned but my crying real tears.” Another user added, “The way I burst out man. Tyrese just retire from the internet for a while.” A third wrote, “The new Kanye west.”

Several fans encourage the entertainer to seek help outside of social media, including a user who wrote, “Time to take a look at that book him and rev run wrote cause this wasn’t in none of the chapters,” referencing the duo’s 2013 joint literary effort, “Manology.” “He’s going to mess around and tack on a defamation suit,” cautioned a fifth.

Tyrese’s latest incident comes just days after he shared a 30 minute video where he verbally attacked Samantha and her mother, Patricia Randolph, for her alleged involvement in the demise of his marriage.

The claimed his ex-wife’s “mama got in her head,” before noting that that was to be “expected of someone who’s been divorced four times to be having these negative, toxic, dysfunctional conversations and trying to poison the magic and the dynamic of the sanctuary of our marriage.”